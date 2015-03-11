HANOI, March 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.21 percent at the break on Wednesday, but losses were limited on gains in shares of banks ahead of a restructuring in the sector this year. Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank rose 4.04 percent, while VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private lender in terms of assets, advanced 0.53 percent and Vietcombank gained 0.27 percent. Investors have been keeping an eye on banks' upcoming annual meetings, during which up to eight mergers and acquisitions could be finalised in line with a central bank policy for banking sector reform in 2015, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 588.4 PREV. CLOSE 589.66 % CHANGE -0.21% HIGH 590.12 LOW 586.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.635 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.828 Change (%) 1-year 1.023 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)