HANOI, March 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.53 percent as most blue-chips lost ground, led by PetroVietnam Gas and other energy companies after parliament approved a plan to triple the environment tax on oil products. PetroVietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, fell 1.27 percent, while Petrovietnam Transportation Corp dipped 1.4 percent and Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp slipped 0.96 percent. A National Assembly committee has approved a plan to triple the environment tax on petrol and most of oil products from May 1, the government said in a statement. Bank shares, which had helped prevent a steep fall in the morning session, also headed south, including Vietcombank , which fell 0.82 percent and Eximbank that dropped 0.75 percent. Investors should start buying when the index retreats towards the support level of 580-584 points, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Volume stood at 86.31 million shares on Wednesday, below the five-day average of 105.27 million, based on Thomson Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 586.54 PREV. CLOSE 589.66 % CHANGE -0.53% HIGH 590.56 LOW 586.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.635 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.828 Change (%) 1-year 1.023 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)