HANOI, March 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.3 percent by midday on Friday as several blue chips including PetroVietnam Gas and other energy firms lost ground, even though bargain-hunting provided soft support. A total of 52.08 million shares changed hands in the morning session, or more than half of the five-day average of 84.07 million, based on Reuters data. PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, lost 1.3 percent, and Vinamilk, Vietnam's biggest dairy product maker, eased 0.9 percent. But several banks gained, helping curb the index loss. "Investors in favour of risk could take opportunity of declines to buy more of the shares in their portfolio," BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 586.95 PREV. CLOSE 588.53 % CHANGE -0.27 HIGH 591.75 LOW 586.95 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.66 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.246 Change (%) 1-year -0.253 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)