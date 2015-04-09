HANOI, April 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.51 percent on Thursday to close at its highest since March 31, buoyed by gains in most blue chips and robust inflows, including foreigners, in some banking stocks. Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 2.16 percent to end at 18,900 dong ($0.88), a level unseen since Feb. 26, while VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly-private bank by assets, ticked up 2.89 percent. Volume hit 94.5 million shares on Thursday, above the five-day average of 82.8 million, Reuters data showed, as domestic investors returned to the market after some cautious trading in the previous sessions following March's declines. Foreign investors extended their net selling of Vietnamese equities to the third session, despite their interest in some banking shares including VietinBank and BIDV. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 550.52 PREV. CLOSE 547.72 % CHANGE 0.51% HIGH 552.53 LOW 546.76 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.787 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.039 Change (%) 1-year -9.205 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,580 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)