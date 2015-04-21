HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.19 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by some
blue-chips that outperformed a mixed trade market.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by
market value, ticked up 0.76 percent, while Petrovietnam
Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced 2.78 percent and
food producer Masan Group increased 0.62 percent.
Extended foreign net buying of Vietnamese equities and news
from annual shareholder meetings would help support the market
in coming sessions, Vietcombank Securities said in a report to
clients on Tuesday.
Banking stocks stood mostly unchanged, except for VietinBank
that gained 0.55 percent, after the government said it
would soon issue a decree to allow foreigners to own more than
30 percent of a Vietnamese bank.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 566.11
PREV. CLOSE 565.04
% CHANGE 0.19%
HIGH 567.52
LOW 563.61
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.807
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.255
Change (%) 1-year -0.051
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)