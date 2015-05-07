HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.76 percent by the break on Thursday with shares in all
the six listed banks gaining after the central bank allowed a
small depreciation of the dong to support exports and
curb import demand.
Hanoi-based BIDV, the third-biggest lender by
market value, led the gainers with a 3.37-percent jump, followed
by Eximbank, Sacombank, VietinBank,
Vietcombank and Military Bank.
The rise reversed their decline on Wednesday, after the
central bank lowered by 1 percent the mid-point rate for the
dong on the interbank market to 21,673 dong per dollar, in line
with market expectations.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
VN Index 553.45
PREV. CLOSE 549.3
% CHANGE 0.76
HIGH 553.93
LOW 547.53
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.166
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.325
Change (%) 1-year -1.047
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)