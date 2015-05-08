HANOI, May 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.6 percent by midday on Friday in low volume, with
demand for banking and insurance stocks giving a boost to the
market.
The index was at 556.23 at the close of the morning session,
just below the intraday high of 556.36, while volumes stood at
38.14 million shares, compared with the five-day average of
85.41 million, based on Reuters data.
Four of the six listed banks gained, led by Vietcombank
that rose 3.72 percent, and investors also sought
stocks of Baoviet Holdings, boosting the share by 1.47
percent by midday.
Military Bank stood unchanged and Eximbank
fell 1.59 percent, after the central bank allowed the dong to
fall 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, the second
depreciation this year.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
VN Index 556.23
PREV. CLOSE 552.98
% CHANGE 0.59
HIGH 556.36
LOW 550.93
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.889
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.684
Change (%) 1-year -1.248
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
