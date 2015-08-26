(Adds market close, trader comment)
By My Pham
HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended up 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest jump in 15
months, after the government reassured it will maintain the
country's economic growth target and keep the dollar/dong rate
stable until the year-end.
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said Vietnam would not alter
its targets for 2015, including economic growth, inflation,
state budget expenditure or trade despite recent impacts from
the global economy, according to a government statement issued
late on Tuesday.
Energy and banking shares led gainers. PetroVietnam Gas
rose 6.96 percent along with several energy sector
stocks, while Vietcombank, the country's top listed
lender by market value, jumped 2.24 percent and VietinBank
advanced 4.47 percent.
"However, investors should not be too positive since trading
volumes were not high enough to reflect a strong upward trend,"
said trader Le Duc Quang at Vietcombank Securities.
The index recorded its biggest gain in a day since May 2014,
with 124.14 million shares changing hands, far below the
five-day average of 155.08 million, Thomson Reuters data show.
Vietnam has widened the dollar/dong trading band twice and
devalued its currency by 0.99 percent earlier this month,
causing the index to lose a total of 9.66 percent since Aug.
12.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 545.89
PREV. CLOSE 529.98
% CHANGE +3.0%
HIGH 545.89
LOW 530.05
Change (%) 1-mnth -16.044
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.865
Change (%) 1-year -15.322
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
