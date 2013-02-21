HANOI Feb 21 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index fell 3.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day drop in six months.
On a day in which many Asian markets fell, Vietnam's index
ended at 476.73 points. It is still up more than 15 percent this
year.
Analysts said shares came under pressure because of margin
calls from brokers, and unsubstantiated rumours that petrol
prices would rise and that a banker had been detained added to
negative sentiment.
Vu Duy Khanh, head analyst at Navibank Securities, said the
drop could have stemmed from the pressure of margin calls as
many investors recently have been in highly leveraged positions.
After the market closed, state-owned VNexpress.net quoted
the banker rumoured to have been detained as denying it.
In late August and September last year the market was rocked
by the trouble at Ho Chi Minh City-based Asia Commercial Bank
, involving the arrest and resignation of several bank
executives.
Shares of Bao Viet Holdings, Saigon Securities Inc.
and Petrovietnam Finance Corp all fell 6.7
percent.
Petrovietnam Construction Co, a major blue chip on
the Hanoi exchange, reported a loss of 1.22 trillion
dong for 2012 after a net profit of 30.8 billion dong the year
before. The stock fell 9.7 percent.
Tran Minh Hoang, an analyst at Vietcombank Securities said,
said the company's loss "shows that the domestic property
market, the backbone of the economy, is still in the doldrums."
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)