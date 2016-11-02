* Cross-asset market volatility: reut.rs/2eUHdp6
* Volatility up this week, but well below recent peaks
* Sharp divergence between S&P 500 realized/implied vol: GS
By Patrick Graham and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Nov 2 Big moves in some measures of
financial market volatility still leave investors betting
Hillary Clinton will win next week's U.S. presidential election
and potentially heavily exposed to ructions that would follow a
shock victory for Donald Trump.
Signs that Republican candidate Trump may be closing the gap
on Democrat Clinton caused some volatility gauges to rise on
Wednesday but readings remain far short of the big spikes seen
close to events such as June's Brexit vote in the UK.
Clinton is viewed by investors as the candidate of the
status quo while they are fearful of what a Trump victory might
mean for foreign policy, trade relations and immigration.
"Volatility will be driven by probabilities and Trump is the
low-probability candidate," said Richard Cochinos, Citi's
European head of G10 FX strategy.
"Right now it is still the unforecasted win. So if he did
come through that would give volatility a significant boost."
Analysis by Goldman Sachs this week showed realised
volatility of the S&P 500 index - the gap between its peaks and
troughs - was the lowest for an October in 23 years at 6.6.
By contrast, contracts providing for implied volatility
over the next month have risen steadily in the past few
days and at 17.1 are now close to their average for previous
presidential elections.
As this chart shows, however, that leaves them way short of
levels seen around Britain's EU referendum in June, during a
brutal China-driven sell-off in January, or when Beijing shocked
investors by devaluing the yuan in August last year.
Other indicators also provide some sign of the pressure that
may be building.
Implied volatility of the major currencies reached its
lowest this year last month but it hit four-month highs on
Wednesday and the resources being moved into easily used cash by
fund investors suggest they expect it to rise further.
Yen one-week implied volatility doubled on Wednesday
though it remains short even of levels hit before
September's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. That on the Mexican
peso is the highest since 2008.
That may all be good news for banks' trading businesses,
some of which saw record rises in income from bond, currency and
commodities dealing in the second quarter.
