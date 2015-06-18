* Greece, Fed put hedging trades on market radar
* But cost pressures, low yields crimp demand
* Market signals show volatility up but low overall
* Some funds outsource complex hedging to banks
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 18 Financial market volatility is
making a comeback, tempting fund managers into taking out
protection against stock-market falls after a near-unbroken
five-year bull run in the United States and Europe.
But growing interest in hedging trades is being tempered by
concerns about costs, investors and bankers said, with fund
managers wary of a drag on returns from buying derivatives or
trades designed to cut risk.
Active fund managers have both underperformed over the last
five years and lost ground to cheaper rivals that track the
market, raising the stakes over every slice of allocation - even
the "drag" produced by keeping assets in cash.
Investors lacking resources to manage more complex hedging
strategies are also balancing costs by outsourcing more of the
trading process to banks and outside providers, they said.
Anecdotal evidence suggests record numbers of fund managers
have taken out protection against a stock-market fall over the
next three months, according to one Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch survey, with asset prices swinging around Greece's ongoing
debt drama and expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise.
Market signals are more muted, however. The so-called U.S.
'fear index', the VIX, has fallen by half since October. Its
European equivalent has proven jumpier, surging to a six-month
high this week, but it remains below 2014 peaks.
Several derivatives specialists said that while the absolute
cost of hedging using options remained low, the
cost-effectiveness of such trades as well as more complex
structured products were holding some fund managers back. Years
of low rates have wrongfooted investors' volatility bets in the
past.
"With Greece fears kicking in and uncertainty surrounding
the U.S. rate rise, the subject of hedging is coming back for
investors," said Fabien Labouret, global head of equity and
funds structured investment strategies at Barclays.
"But yields are so low that buying protection can be a
drain."
Hedging is also becoming more complex as volatility spills
over into equities from other asset classes, such as currencies
and bonds. Investors keen to hedge their portfolio or to profit
from the uncertainty are offsetting some of the cost by
outsourcing more of the trading process to banks.
"Asset managers who either don't have the time or the
operational capabilities or the manpower to implement
well-considered hedging strategies are reaching out," said
Abhinandan Deb, head of European equity derivatives research at
BofA-Merrill.
JPMorgan Chase's Nexus platform lets wealth managers
and pension funds build and track their own complex trading
strategies - such as baskets of stock trades designed to help
limit the impact of price moves in other markets - but keeps the
execution of the trades and reporting processes with the bank.
"We fix all our costs up-front and outsource the majority of
the operational risk of the strategy to the bank," said Nexus
user Christopher Childs, fund manager at F&C Asset Management.
"It saves us a tremendous amount of money as otherwise we would
need more infrastructure...to handle the extra trading."
To be sure, hedging can still be a headache even if
operational costs are minimised. Kola Capital Chief Investment
Officer Arran Lamont said it was still difficult for fund
managers to know how much of a particular hedging product to own
and said some banks' hedging products lacked transparency.
But for the time being, it seems, the benefits of hedging
via volatility indexes, options or structured products have in
the current environment yet to trump the issue of costs - even
when worries like a Greek default are buffeting markets daily.
"Investors who haven't taken evasive action (on Greece) are
now paralysed because the costs to do so would be high, but
perhaps not as high as missing the benefits if the expected
resolution is reached," Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick
Lawson wrote in a note to clients.
