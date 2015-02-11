PARIS Feb 11 European equity trading volume rose 26 percent in 2014, Markit data showed on Wednesday, a recovery from years of anaemic trading that may give brokers and market operators some breathing space

Rising volatility has improved the trading volumes, with January data showing another monthly rise. But it is not clear whether that will be enough to offset intense competition and wafer-thin margins for the brokers processing those trades.

Markit, a financial information services company, said aggregate European equity trading volumes rose to 9.7 trillion euros ($11 trillion) last year from 7.7 trillion euros in 2013, and despite a small rise in regional stock indexes for the year.

Trading volumes on increasingly popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped by 57 percent, to 437 billion euros, according to Markit, representing 4.5 percent of all equity volumes during the year.

Morgan Stanley topped the broker league table for European equity trading, with 1.61 trillion euros of executed client trades for the year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch followed with 1.20 trillion euros, then UBS with 1.12 trillion euros, according to Markit data.

On the ETFs front, France's Societe Generale came first in terms of flows, with a turnover of 62.4 billion euros for the year Commerzbank was next with 44.7 billion euros and BNP Paribas with 36.8 billion euros.

Markit said its data covers an estimated 80 percent of all cash equity trading in Europe across conventional exchanges, multi-lateral trading facilities and over-the-counter markets, sourced directly from contributing brokers.

Recent figures from European stock-market operators Euronext and Deutsche Boerse showed cash equity volumes also rose in January, following increased volumes in November and December. Market swings and rising inflows contributed to the pick-up.

Trading volumes may continue to grow in Europe. The latest data on investment flows indicates global asset managers are betting a European Central Bank bond-buying plan will spark a multi-year share rally.

Preliminary 2014 data from Greenwich Associates, however, suggested revenue for banks and brokers was still under pressure and set to fall to the lowest since the financial crisis. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Larry King)