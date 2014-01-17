A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex could be volatile and prone to profit-taking after posting their fist weekly gain in three as blue-chips including Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) report October-December earnings.

Caution is also likely to prevail ahead of the RBI's policy review on January 28. Metal shares are set to take their cue from China's Q4 GDP on Monday.

The Nifty rose 1.5 percent in the week ended on January 17.