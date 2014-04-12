A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex could pause for breath after a record-setting rally as quarterly earnings reports, inflation data and the continued five-week long elections breed caution.

Software stocks are on watch with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) kicking off March-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) on Wednesday. Wipro (WIPR.NS) and HCL Technologies report on Thursday.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is due to post its results on Friday. India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly to 8.19 percent in March due to higher food prices. Data after the close of markets on Friday showed industrial output in February unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent from a year earlier.