A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to trade rangebound, hovering near record highs.

Caution expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.

Individual stock movements will be watched given corporate earnings results.

Among blue-chips posting earnings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).

Investors will also keenly watch the progress of monsoon.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: L&T, Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), HLL earnings

Tues: Markets closed for public holiday

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) earnings

Wed: Bank of India (BOI.NS) earnings

Thurs: Expiry of monthly derivatives contracts

Earnings: Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS)

ICICI Bank

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shareholders meeting

Infrastructure output data for June

Federal deficit data for Apr-June

Fri: India and China manufacturing PMI

Foreign investment promotion board meeting

(By Indulal P)