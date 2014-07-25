Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to trade rangebound, hovering near record highs.
Caution expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.
Individual stock movements will be watched given corporate earnings results.
Among blue-chips posting earnings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).
Investors will also keenly watch the progress of monsoon.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: L&T, Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), HLL earnings
Tues: Markets closed for public holiday
Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) earnings
Wed: Bank of India (BOI.NS) earnings
Thurs: Expiry of monthly derivatives contracts
Earnings: Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS)
ICICI Bank
Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shareholders meeting
Infrastructure output data for June
Federal deficit data for Apr-June
Fri: India and China manufacturing PMI
Foreign investment promotion board meeting
(By Indulal P)
