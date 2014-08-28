April-June GDP data due on Friday to set tone for week ahead.
Investors still on hold for current account deficit, balance of payments data which may come within the next week.
After shares have hit series of record highs, foreign funds will remain key.
ECB policy meeting will be eyed on hopes of additional monetary stimulus.
Easy global monetary conditions driving funds to emerging markets.
At home, the focus will fall largely on Supreme Court decision on Sept. 1 on coal.
Court must decide whether to cancel coal block allocations since 1993 it has ruled as illegal.
Auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) would be in focus on monthly sales figures.
Markets closed on Friday for a local holiday
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Fri: April-June GDP data (around 1200 GMT)
Markets closed for holiday
Mon: India-Manufacturing PMI
Court ruling on coal blocks
Wed: India-Services PMI
Thurs: ECB policy meeting
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)