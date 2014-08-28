A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

April-June GDP data due on Friday to set tone for week ahead.

Investors still on hold for current account deficit, balance of payments data which may come within the next week.

After shares have hit series of record highs, foreign funds will remain key.

ECB policy meeting will be eyed on hopes of additional monetary stimulus.

Easy global monetary conditions driving funds to emerging markets.

At home, the focus will fall largely on Supreme Court decision on Sept. 1 on coal.

Court must decide whether to cancel coal block allocations since 1993 it has ruled as illegal.

Auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) would be in focus on monthly sales figures.

Markets closed on Friday for a local holiday

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Fri: April-June GDP data (around 1200 GMT)

Markets closed for holiday

Mon: India-Manufacturing PMI

Court ruling on coal blocks

Wed: India-Services PMI

Thurs: ECB policy meeting

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)