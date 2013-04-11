* Market dropped in May in four of past five years
* But this year, dividends being re-invested
* Investors looking for laggards in various sectors
* Drake and Scull bought on M&A speculation
* Emaar dividend disappointment has little impact
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 11 A resurgence of the Dubai stock
market's rally this week suggests it may escape a slump which it
traditionally suffers around this time of year, thanks to a
belief that the emirate's economy is still in the early stages
of an upswing.
The stock market has dropped during the month of May in four
of the past five years, partly because investors tend to sell
shares after annual corporate dividends are decided and paid.
After taking profits on gains made in the early part of each
year, some investors temporarily withdraw from the market,
returning only after summer holidays.
This year the pattern may be different, however. The main
market index has in the past two days shot up to levels
last seen in December 2009, suggesting a lot of profits are
getting ploughed back into the market rather than stored in bank
accounts.
"A lot of the dividends have started to arrive and
shareholders have decided to put most of them back into the
market," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of Abu Dhabi
Financial Services. "There is a great return opportunity for
them."
He added, "The trend is different this year in terms of
performance. People are picking blue chips in anticipation of
first-quarter earnings."
REASONS TO BUY
The market index is up 21 percent so far this year, which in
normal times would be encouraging investors to take money off
the table and wait for dips to buy stocks.
At present, however, many people are looking for fresh
reasons to buy. Some are seeking what they consider laggard
stocks in sectors that have already risen strongly.
Shares in Dubai Islamic Bank, for example, are up
14 percent in the past four days in heavy trading after they had
underperformed bigger banks listed in the United Arab Emirates.
One trigger for this week's surge was news that the bank had
paid back 3.8 billion dirhams ($1.03 billion) in government aid
that it received during the 2008 global financial crisis.
Also, Dubai Islamic plans to buy out and delist mortgage
lender Tamweel ; this could give it a potential capital
gain of 650 million dirhams, according to Arqaam Capital.
Another laggard which attracted heavy interest this week is
construction firm Drake and Scull. Its shares are up
nearly 10 percent in the past four days, partly because of
unconfirmed talk that the company could become a takeover
target.
Many investors are focusing on the fact that Dubai's main
index is still a staggering 69 percent below the peak it hit in
2008, before the global crisis and Dubai's own property market
crash. With the emirate's property prices now recovering, that
discount looks unreasonable to some investors.
"Dubai's market is not overbought and the trend looks
healthy," said Zeki Muderrisoglu, fund manager and senior
technical analyst at NBAD Asset Management.
"If you're looking for a long-term view, it's very positive
over the next five years. We are at very low levels
historically."
RISKS
There are risks for Dubai's uptrend. One is that
first-quarter corporate earnings, to be released towards the end
of April, may disappoint.
Another risk is the attitude of foreign funds in an unstable
global environment; they were slow to come back to Dubai as its
rally began last year, and could be quick to pull out in
response to international trends.
Nevertheless, it would take a lot to knock the market back
sharply in its current mood. Evidence of that came this week
when shareholders in Emaar Properties, Dubai's top
property developer, voted on its annual dividend.
Last month the company's management proposed a dividend of
10 fils a share, flat from the previous year. The stock, which
is up more than 40 percent year-to-date, surged in recent weeks
partly because investors were betting that the shareholder
meeting might pressure management into hiking the dividend.
This did not happen; the meeting, held on Tuesday, confirmed
the dividend at 10 fils. But the stock price barely blinked at
this disappointment, falling only 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
"We should expect the market to take a breather, which would
make sense, but at the same time it's difficult to find
sellers," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The
National Investor.
"Maybe the rebound was too fast but they say never go
against the trend, which is definitely positive."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)