A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Wholesale price inflation data due on Monday will be key in setting the tone for the week after data showing slowing consumer prices raised expectations the RBI will cut interest rates next month for a third time this year.

Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 6.40 percent in March from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll, down from an annualised 6.84 percent advance in February.

Traders will also be closely eyeing earnings results from software services exporters after Infosys Ltd's(INFY.NS) disappointing guidance for fiscal 2014 sent it to its biggest single-day fall in a decade on Friday.

Tata Consultancy Service(TCS.NS), Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS) and HCL Technologies Ltd(HCLT.NS) are due to report earnings during the week.

Traders will also be eyeing Reliance Industries Ltd's(RELI.NS) January-March earnings on April 16.

Stock markets will be closed on April 19 for a holiday.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: - March WPI data.

- Finance Minister P. Chidambaram travels to U.S. (Through April 19)

Tuesday: - Reliance Industries earnings

Wednesday: - HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services earnings

Friday: - Wipro earnings

- Markets closed for a holiday

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)