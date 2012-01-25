* Markets bounce from lows in expanding turnover

* Some fund managers see attractive valuations

* Long-term downtrend not yet ended on charts

* News on Abu Dhabi projects is positive

* Egypt could sustain rally

By Nadia Saleem and Shaimaa Fayed

DUBAI/CAIRO, Jan 25 After drifting lower through most of last year, the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets hit fresh multi-year lows this month, but speculation is growing that they may finally have bottomed out.

For some fund managers, the markets have become cheap enough to buy selectively, despite uncertain outlooks for the United Arab Emirates' real estate market and the global economy.

"Fundamentally, most UAE companies are pretty weak...but having said that, there's only so much you can push the stocks down," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Dubai-based Shuaa Asset Management.

"At some point, valuations will get to a value where people think they can't fall any lower compared to companies' balance sheets."

Dubai's index <.DFMGI > slumped to a seven-and-a-half year low last week but has risen for six out of seven trading days since then, with trading volumes expanding. This may signal at least a short-term reversal of the downtrend.

"I wouldn't be in a rush to pick up stocks in the UAE below a price of 1 dirham, but in future there may be individual opportunities," Khan said.

Abu Dhabi's market has fallen to its lowest level since March 2009, not far from the bottom reached after the global financial crisis in early 2009.

"It's a buyer's market now and it's full of good bargains, but only on selective stocks," said Firass Yaish, business development manager at ICM Capital. He cited attractive price to earnings ratios for telecommunications stocks, Air Arabia and Dubai Islamic Bank.

"Market price to par value is quite strong, while growth and cash flow projections are promising. Add to that the lower price to earnings ratios and you have a bargain," he added.

Some analysts say that without clearer technical signs of a turnaround, the markets remain very risky.

"Technically both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi index are in clear bearish long-term trends, which are continuing," said Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities.

"At some point support will be found and there should be a decent bounce. But until the six- to eight-month downtrend channels are reversed, the odds are for the bearish outlook to continue."

News this week, however, has injected more optimism into the real estate sector. Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday it had approved a raft of projects including the delayed construction of branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, after a review of development plans. This was seen as a signal that the emirate would support its state-linked enterprises.

And after markets closed on Wednesday, the Dubai Holding Commercial operations group announced the full repayment of a bond which was due Feb. 1, using its own internal cash flow.

EGYPT

Egypt's main index rose 3.1 percent to its highest close in 10 weeks on Tuesday, boosted by the opening on Monday of the country's first freely elected parliament in 60 years, and by hopes that the International Monetary Fund will agree on funding for Egypt in coming weeks or months.

Traders said the market could sustain a rally if planned protests throughout Egypt on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the revolution that overthrew Hosni Mubarak, ended free of violence. Many protesters want Egypt's military rulers to hand over power to parliament immediately.

Wednesday "is a critical day. It can make it or break it. If it concludes peacefully, then this will be an additional signal for the market," said Chamel Fahmy of Pharos Securities.

The index, now at 4,136 points, could break the 5,000 point level over coming weeks if there is political stability, some traders said, adding that Egypt's steps towards securing a $3.2 billion loan from the IMF would continue to boost the market.

"We are bullish on the market because Egypt is starting to take realistic steps to stimulate its foreign currency reserves, such as discussions with the IMF, and this is a step in the right direction," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage.

"The market will move positively across all sectors. People will choose the blue chip stocks which are bound to benefit and revive faster, but also the smaller EGX70 companies."

He added, "We still expect to see some ups and downs, but even with the volatility the volumes are moving up. The dramatic run in the market will be the run after we elect a president." Egypt is due to hold presidential elections in June.

"Most sectors are undervalued," said Osool Brokerage's Abdalla Hassan. "If January 25 passes smoothly, we can have a bigger correction and break the 4,700, 4,800 or even 5,000 point levels. We are optimistic about the market with economic and political stability."

Orascom Telecom was the main gainer on Tuesday, soaring 9.8 percent on its third day of trade after an eight-week suspension while it spun off businessman Naguib Sawiris' assets.