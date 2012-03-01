* Turnover hits highest level since January 2008
* Money may be leaving real estate market for stocks
* Some sectors, such as insurance, may be overheated
* But overall, analysts say valuations not too high
* Some target index at 9,000-10,000 points
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 1 Heavy flows of new money
into Saudi Arabia's stock market mean its bull run may just have
begun, despite year-to-date gains by the main index of
13 percent, analysts say.
Daily trading turnover on the Saudi exchange in February ran
at between two and three times levels seen late last year. It
jumped to 16.1 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) on Tuesday, the
highest level since January 2008 -- before the global financial
crisis damaged confidence in equities around the world.
Some of the rise in stock prices is due to a return of the
short-term speculation that characterised the market before the
crisis, traders believe. Insurance is one sector which may have
become overheated; it is up 29 percent so far this year and
analysts estimate its average price/earnings ratio at about 20
times this year's earnings, high compared to other sectors and
by historical standards.
Nevertheless, powerful forces appear to be behind the
market's rally. One is a shift of money out of other asset
classes, especially real estate, into equities. Land prices in
peripheral locations in big cities climbed about 10-20 percent
over the past year, consultants Jones Lang Lasalle have
estimated, but the rise may falter.
"People are getting suspicious about the real estate sector
because of the huge jump in prices and are trying to get
out...that's when liquidity built up in the equity market," said
Faisal Al-Othman, portfolio manager at Riyadh-based Arab
National Bank.
The consultative Shoura Council has proposed imposing a tax
on undeveloped plots of land, local media reported in February;
while it is not clear whether the government will adopt this
proposal, the prospect may be helping to push money out of
unproductive land speculation into equities.
Another factor continuing to push up stocks is the
possibility that Saudi Arabia will open its equities market to
direct investment by foreign institutions this year. The
government has been considering the reform.
UPSIDE
While some individual sectors may be overvalued, Al-Othman
and others said it would be hard to claim this of the market as
a whole. The main index is trading at about 13.5 times this
year's estimated earnings, he said, above other markets in the
Gulf but below levels exceeding 15 that it reached in the past
decade.
"Valuations as a whole remain reasonable even though some
sectors, like cements, are trading at a premium to the market of
about 40 percent," said Farouk Miah, acting head of research at
NCB Capital.
He added, "A lot of Saudi investors are getting cash-rich
and volumes on the market are huge, but there is selling as
well. It's not purely speculative and it's a good sign of the
market's maturity."
Economists polled by Reuters in December predicted Saudi
Arabia's gross domestic product would grow 4.0 percent this
year. But the recent climb in global oil prices, and the
possibility that Saudi crude production will expand to
compensate for diminishing supply from sanctions-hit Iran, mean
that growth estimate may well be too conservative -- and if so,
analysts' estimates for this year's corporate earnings may
eventually be revised higher.
"Even if valuations hit the ceiling, investors will still be
optimistic," Al-Othman said. "Sentiment is changing and people
will start to revisit their numbers, so P/E ratios will go down
and earnings expectations will go up."
In the past two weeks the index, which ended Wednesday at
7,226 points, has risen above the 7,000-point area, where it
peaked in 2010. For some analysts, that indicates the
possibility of a continued rise to 9,000 or 10,000 points. If
the rally maintains the pace of the last two months, that area
will be hit this year.
Foreign investors will be hoping the market is opened to
them in time to share in the bull run. In a sign of growing
foreign interest, Japan's Nomura announced this week
that it had obtained Saudi regulatory approval to offer foreign
investors indirect access to the market through swap products.
"For foreigners, it's still worth it to jump in if they are
allowed. If you see the market going up like this, you don't
want to lose the opportunity," Al-Othman said.