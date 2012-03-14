* Some speculative UAE stocks may be overvalued
* Many institutions still reluctant to commit funds
* Aldar-Sorouh merger plan not necessarily good news
* IMF deal important for continued Egypt rally
* Uncertainty over telecommunications stocks
By Nadia Saleem and Patrick Werr
DUBAI/CAIRO, March 14 After a sharp
setback last week, stock markets in the United Arab Emirates
have resumed rising in high trading volumes, but some analysts
say the rally remains fragile as much of it is speculative and
depends on a benign global backdrop.
Dubai's benchmark index, up about 25 percent so far
this year, bounced off an eight-year low in mid-January. While
many fund managers believe the market is in an overdue recovery
from an excessive drop, sharp gains in small-capital stocks with
limited fundamental attraction have raised doubts about the
sustainability of the uptrend.
Construction company Arabtec is trading at 24
times this year's estimated earnings, compared to historic
levels around 10 times, analysts said. The stock is up 89
percent so far this year, far outperforming the benchmark.
Deyaar Development, which swung to a small profit
in 2011 after being badly hit by the continuing slump in Dubai's
real estate market, is up nearly 100 percent so far in 2012,
trading at about 21 times this year's estimated earnings.
"A lot of Dubai names have more than doubled this year --
that's basically just a lot of speculators," said Ibrahim
Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq Bank.
"Investors who are going long on those names are setting
themselves up for pain. I don't see fundamental underpinnings
for that kind of move."
Added Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East head of
investments: "Small-caps have outperformed the blue chips of the
market and some of these companies remain in very bad shape
financially.
"Their business models are no longer sustainable given the
change in environment in Dubai post- the real estate crisis. The
rally has been exaggerated in some names."
One major piece of news for the stock market this week was
Abu Dhabi's decision to consider a merger between builders Aldar
Properties and Sorouh Real Estate. This was
taken positively by investors as a sign that authorities were
committed to supporting the real estate sector.
"The current business set-up for Sorouh and Aldar is not
viable in the long run," said Ali El Adou, portfolio manager at
The National Investor. "So the government is trying to create an
entity which will have a stronger (footing)."
The terms of the possible merger have not been announced,
however, so it is unclear if shareholders would benefit. And the
merger plan can be interpreted as a recognition that the real
estate market in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates as a
whole will remain depressed for some time to come.
Abu Dhabi's stock market may be less vulnerable to any
reverse than Dubai since its index has rallied at a more
staid pace; it is up 9 percent so far this year.
Just as in Dubai, however, trading turnover in Abu Dhabi has
risen sharply, by a factor of several times from last year's
levels. This suggests there is a lot of short-term money in Abu
Dhabi that could be withdrawn quickly if a reverse in global
markets spooks investors in the Gulf.
"The markets remain fragile to global sentiment given the
lack of institutional money and committed funds to the region.
However, fundamentals are improving," Sidani said, mentioning
heavyweight Dubai stock Emaar Properties and the
banking sector as attractive investment areas.
Emaar is less exposed than many other property firms to
weakness in the local real estate sector, since it is benefiting
from a recovery in the tourism and hospitality sectors and also
has an international real estate portfolio.
EGYPT
In Egypt, investors will be anxious next week for signs that
the government is making progress toward securing a $3.2 billion
loan from the International Monetary Fund. An IMF team is
expected to begin a visit to Cairo early in the week.
Egypt's benchmark stock index soared by almost 50
percent this year, partly on hopes that the loan will help the
country avoid fiscal and currency crises. But stocks began
falling back at the end of last week on concern that the
country's economic and political troubles may not be resolved as
quickly as hoped; an IMF loan deal is not inevitable as the Fund
may find it hard to reach an understanding on economic policy
with Cairo. By Tuesday, the index had sunk to a three-week low.
"An IMF deal may reassure investors about the short-term
outlook for the Egyptian pound, reducing the risk of a
disorderly devaluation -- this could benefit companies that are
net importers," said Simon Kitchen, strategist for EFG-Hermes.
"However, potential foreign investors in T-bills will likely
require more than an IMF deal before they become strong buyers."
Among companies that could be harmed by a disorderly
currency devaluation is vehicle assembler GB Auto,
which builds cars in Egypt using imported kits, so it could be
among stocks benefiting most from any IMF deal, analysts said.
The IMF has been pressing Egypt's government to narrow its
budget deficit; one solution it proposed was to raise the prices
which heavy industry pays for its energy. The government last
week sent out higher electricity bills to heavy industries, and
cement firms are among those that could be hurt, analysts said.
Mike Millar, head of research at Naeem Brokerage, said the
market would also be looking to see if there was any progress on
the forced, partial nationalisation by the Algerian government
of Vimpelcom's Djezzy mobile phone unit. Vimpelcom
acquired Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets
of Egypt's Orascom Telecom ; Algeria has said it
expects a valuation of Djezzy to be completed by the end of
March.
The market will be looking as well to see if Egypt's
regulators approve OTMT's sale of most of its stake in
Egyptian mobile operator Mobinil to France Telecom
.
"We are still waiting for the telcos to have their final
resolution," Millar said.
Kitchen said that overall, retail investors were still
driving the market. "The market should move higher after the
current consolidation, but longer-run concerns about the
currency and the political transition are still important."