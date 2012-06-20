* Fifth new listing of 2012 is imminent
* Offer of shares in airline catering unit underway
* Global slump, oil price are threats to IPO market
* But investors still expect solid corporate earnings
* IPOs focused on domestic demand likely to do well
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's market for initial
public offers of shares has been the strongest in the Gulf for
the last two years, and with the fifth new listing of 2012
coming up next week, analysts expect a bullish reception despite
weak global equity markets.
A surge by Saudi Arabia's stock market early this year
showed confidence in the local economy. The benchmark
rallied 31 percent between November and April while daily
trading turnover soared, hitting levels not seen since 2007, as
investors shifted money from other asset classes.
Although the stock market has now dropped 14 percent from
this year's peak, tracking recent weakness in global equities
and oil prices, investors are still positive about corporate
earnings growth in coming months, and this should support
appetite for new listings.
"As long as we have a positive outlook for corporate
results, there will be over-subscription to IPOs," said Hesham
Tuffaha, head of asset management at Riyadh-based Bakheet
Investment Group.
"We've seen 10 to 20 percent growth (in corporate
earnings)on average recently, and people are assuming that the
growth will continue for the coming year."
Tokio Marine Saudi Arabia, an affiliate of the Japanese
insurance firm, will start trading on June 24 as Alinma Tokio
Marine. The IPO was nearly 12 times oversubscribed
during the six days of the offer, raising 690 million riyals
($184 million), lead underwriter Alinma Bank said in March.
Meanwhile the catering unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines
is seeking to raise 1.3 billion riyals by floating 30
percent of its shares, becoming the first part of the
state-owned Saudi flag carrier to be listed on the stock market.
The IPO will close on June 24; a date for listing the shares has
not yet been announced.
GROWTH
A worsening global growth outlook, and its impact on oil
prices, are the biggest potential threat to the appetite for
IPOs. Brent crude oil is around $95 per barrel, near its
lowest level since January 2011 and down from levels above $120
early this year.
But while Saudi economic growth may slow from last year's
red-hot 6.8 percent, oil remains far above the price at which
Riyadh can balance its state budget, which analysts estimate at
around $76 per barrel. So the government is expected to be able
to continue spending heavily to support growth, which some
economists think may be in the 4 percent area this year - still
a healthy level.
"Saudi Catering should be oversubscribed based on the
current situation...but we don't know how much the market will
deteriorate amid the global conditions," said Tuffaha.
"The main impact is from oil prices but even if we see a bit
more decline there, it's manageable because they skyrocketed
since 2008."
Late last month, Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel raised 1.37
billion riyals from an IPO of 30 percent of its shares, which
priced at the top of their indicative range. The offer was 6.1
times oversubscribed.
"Al Tayyar's IPO did not do too badly and it came at a rough
time," said Tariq Alalaiwat, equity research analyst at
Riyadh-based NCB Capital. "The coming IPOs will depend on
pricing but the Saudi market still looks attractive. As long as
they (new listings) focus on the domestic economy, they'll do
well."
He added, "If a new petrochemical company goes public,
people would be worried to buy into the exposure to global
growth concerns. A local-driven company, despite what's
happening in China or Europe, stands a good chance."
PERFORMANCE
The share prices of new listings this year have generally
enjoyed big jumps on their debuts, large enough to offset any
subsequent weakness.
Takween Advanced Industries, a packaging firm
whose shares were sold at 26 riyals apiece in its IPO, closed at
58.50 riyals on its first day of trade in February, up more than
100 percent. Since then it has dropped 26 percent, compared to a
1 percent gain by the benchmark index.
Najran Cement also more than doubled on its debut
in May, even though conditions in the broad market had worsened
considerably by then. The shares were sold at 10 riyals in their
IPO and ended their first day of trade at 22.35 riyals. Since
then they have fallen 4 percent, compared to the index's 5
percent loss.
Potential IPO candidates in coming months include
Construction Products Holding Co, Saudi Arabia's largest maker
of building materials and a unit of Binladin Group. It has
mandated the investment banking arms of Gulf International Bank
and Samba Financial Group for an IPO in 2012 or 2013, industry
sources said.
Health Water Bottling, held by Saudi Arabia's family-owned
Olayan Group, has picked Morgan Stanley and is planning
to go public by issuing 30 percent of its shares in a flotation
in the first quarter of 2013.
Additionally, private equity investor Carlyle Group
plans to sell its investment in Saudi Arabia's General Lighting
Co through an IPO.
Under market rules, foreign investors could theoretically
obtain access to Saudi IPO shares through swap agreements with
Saudi financial institutions, but this is an expensive and
cumbersome method.
Saudi authorities have been preparing to open the stock
market to direct investment by foreign institutions, but the
opening did not occur in the first half of this year as many
investors had hoped. Analysts now think that because of
volatility in global markets, the opening may be postponed until
next year.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)