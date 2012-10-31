* Aldar-Sorouh merger could support property prices

* No agreement seven months after initial announcement

* Treatment of minority shareholders will be key

* But banks may stay robust regardless of merger result

* Some technical signs that index peaking short-term

By Nadia Saleem and Praveen Menon

DUBAI, Oct 31 Hopes for a mammoth merger of real estate developers have buoyed Abu Dhabi's stock market in the last several months, but the market may now be strong enough to perform well even if the merger does not go through.

The emirate's two biggest developers, Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, announced in March that they were in talks on a state-backed merger that could create a company with about $15 billion in assets.

A tie-up between the firms, which have been hit hard by Abu Dhabi's property market slump, could benefit the stock market in several ways. Most importantly, it could help to support real estate prices in the emirate.

"By merging Abu Dhabi's two largest developers, the government will be able to rationalise the pipeline of future offerings, particularly in the residential sector, where there is currently oversupply," said Loic Pelichet, vice president for research at Kuwait's NBK Capital.

"This would seem to be the main point of the whole operation."

A more stable real estate market would benefit Abu Dhabi's banks, which are exposed to it through loans. And a successful Aldar-Sorouh merger would signal to investors that the Abu Dhabi government, which has spent over $10 billion in shoring up indebted Aldar's balance sheet over the past two years, was willing to do what was necessary to protect asset prices in the emirate.

Sorouh shares have rallied 24.5 percent in the past three months and Aldar has gained 17.4 percent, outperforming the Abu Dhabi market's main benchmark, which has risen 6.6 percent since the beginning of August.

Seven months after the announcement, however, a merger deal has still not been sealed. The companies said in a joint statement at the start of this month that due diligence was continuing on the merger and that discussions were at an advanced stage, but gave no concrete indication of when an agreement would be reached or under what terms.

History suggests an agreement is not inevitable; in 2009, Dubai authorities encouraged Emaar Properties to absorb struggling Dubai Properties Group, but the deal was eventually called off because of the potential economic damage to Emaar.

If it goes ahead, the impact of the merger on the stock market is likely to depend to some extent on how minority shareholders are treated. This remains a mystery because concrete details of the negotiations have not been revealed.

"The merger would see shareholders in Sorouh, a relatively small entity with an impeccable track record and a sound financial position, finding themselves with a stake in a financially-stretched, money-losing company," NBK Capital said in an analyst note released after the initial merger announcement.

Pelichet said the key question for the stock market would be the terms that shareholders in Sorouh received.

"In my opinion, there is no question that the deal will go ahead, the question is what form it takes, not if it will happen," he said.

"There is a very small chance the board of Sorouh would reject it if the parities were too unfavourable, but it is really very, very small."

ROTATION

Even if the merger does not proceed or is at disadvantageous terms to minority shareholders, however, Abu Dhabi's stock market may have built up enough momentum to continue performing well into next year. The index rose on Wednesday to its highest close since July 2011.

"There is some rotation of funds out of Dubai to Abu Dhabi, where people are still waiting on results from the real estate firms," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader who asked not to be identified under briefing rules. "Valuations in Abu Dhabi are still lower than those of Dubai."

Strong earnings from the emirate's largest lenders have aided the market. National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, the market's two biggest lenders by market value, both posted third-quarter profit rises that beat analysts' expectations.

"We've seen many funds going into banks with stronger fundamentals," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's The National Investor. "Banks like National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank have helped the Abu Dhabi index, along with the real estate companies."

Adou said the banks were still attractive from a valuations perspective as they offered good entry levels for year-end dividend payouts. "Most of the banks are well-capitalised, which will give room for higher payouts. The question is if they will use the excess capital for dividends or to invest in other assets," he said.

Technical analysis shows the index in an uptrend channel that dates back to July, although there are some signs that that rally could fade for the short term, including a negative 14-day momentum divergence at this week's high of 2,673 points.

"The index completed a 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement at 2,673.67 of the downtrend begun from the June 2011 swing high of 2,777.21," said Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Dubai-based Trust Securities.

"This is reflecting of underlying strength in the market, but also increases the odds that the index is becoming overbought and getting closer to more significant profit-taking than what has been seen over the past four months or so." (Editing by Andrew Torchia)