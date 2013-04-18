* Share issuance excluding Asiacell more than doubles

* Level still low, lagging recovery in stock prices

* But positive trends in Gulf liquidity, sentiment

* At least two Saudi IPOs expected in Q2

* In some markets such as Qatar, state to take the lead

By Nadia Saleem and Nadine Wehbe

DUBAI, April 18 A jump in equity issuance in the Gulf during the first quarter of this year, and a growing pipeline of initial public offers for coming months, indicate investors' confidence and their appetite for risk are increasing.

Equity issuance by Middle Eastern companies, comprising both IPOs and follow-on issues of shares, climbed to $2.3 billion in the first quarter from $453 million a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A big portion of the recent issuance was Iraqi mobile telephone operator Asiacell's $1.2 billion share offer in February, which occurred under pressure from Iraqi regulators.

But even excluding Asiacell, issuance more than doubled. Two Saudi Arabian IPOs during the first quarter of this year raised a total of $337 million.

Anthony Mallis, chief investment officer at financial firm SICO in Bahrain, said the overall level of IPOs in the Gulf was still not impressive, but positive trends were emerging.

Political tensions in the region are cooling, stock markets are flush with funds, retail investors have made money in Saudi Arabia so they will be inclined to return to the market, and most economies among the wealthy Gulf oil exporters are growing solidly, he said.

"Overall, conditions are improving," he said.

RECOVERY

Gulf stock markets have been recovering from the global financial crisis for at least a year. Dubai's main index is up more than 20 percent this year alone; turnover in several Gulf markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia, has ballooned as retail investors have returned.

But with the exception of Saudi Arabia, the recovery of share prices has not been accompanied by a full-scale resumption of IPOs and other equity issues - a source of frustration for investment bankers and brokers around the regioon.

The last new listing in Dubai, for example, was construction firm Drake & Scull in early 2009. Abu Dhabi's most recent listing was Eshraq Properties in September 2011.

One reason, analysts believe, is that many companies do not need to raise money through equity issues. Economies are strong enough to allow many firms to fund their expansion internally through their retained earnings; and with oil revenues pouring into the Gulf, bank loans are relatively easy to obtain.

Another reason, however, is that the global crisis alarmed both issuers and investors, who became reluctant to entrust their reputations and their money to the IPO process.

First-quarter issuance may be a sign that the equity markets are finally thawing.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority gave approval to Bank Aljazira to sell shares in its insurance unit, Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. After a May subscription, the firm will have capital of 350 million riyals ($93 million).

AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance has also received approval to list on the Saudi exchange; the firm will offer 5.2 million shares in an IPO next month.

In places where the private sector is not willing to move, governments may take the lead. Qatar, for example, wants to encourage stock listings partly to spread returns from its sovereign wealth fund among its population.

Qatar's first IPO in three years, Doha Global Investment Co, which is backed by assets from the sovereign wealth fund, plans to offer shares to the public in May. The company is expected ultimately to hold about $12 billion of assets, raising $3 billion from its IPO on the Qatar Exchange.

The Qatari stock market has dropped in recent days as investors, lured by a guarantee of a 5 percent dividend yield from Doha Global in the first year, have sold existing shares to raise money to take part in the upcoming offer.

Meanwhile Barwa Bank, a Qatari lender part-owned by the state, plans to raise 2.05 billion riyals ($563 million) through two share sales including a public float on Doha's exchange. Like other Qatari banks, it wants to raise capital to participate in the government's big infrastructure building plans over the next few years.

"The fixed income market saw a move down in February and March, while equities picked up - it's definitely a better time for IPOs because the appetite is there," said Ahmed Shehada, head of trading at Qatar National Bank Financial Services.

"However, people are more selective this time around on companies and pricing compared to the heyday before the 2008 slump," he added.

In Dubai, Mohammed al-Shaibani, chief executive of the government's Investment Corp of Dubai, said the emirate expected to offer at least one flagship asset to the public as early as next year to stimulate investment and shore up its role as a global trading hub.

"2014-2015 should be a fantastic time for IPOs. I can see potential for an IPO of one or two big government-owned entities," Shaibani told Reuters last month.