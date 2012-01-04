* Saudi firms to begin posting Q4 earnings next week
* Petchem earnings likely to be strong, not as good as Q3
* Stocks are not expensive historically
* But uncertainties over energy reform, global economy
* Some say Egyptian stocks may rebound
By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, Jan 4 Gulf stock investors
will focus on Saudi Arabia next week as its companies begin
posting their 2011 earnings, with heavily weighted petrochemical
firms likely to announce strong profit growth. But analysts say
the profit figures may not be enough to support further rises in
the stocks for now.
Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah
Capital, said the market's general expectations at the end of
the third quarter were for a more pronounced drop in oil product
prices than has actually happened, so petrochemical makers
probably outperformed earnings expectations in the fourth
quarter.
But he added that strong product prices "are largely priced
in to Saudi petchems". Other analysts said fourth-quarter
earnings, while healthy, were unlikely to be quite as
spectacular as they were in previous quarters.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the biggest
petrochemical stock, posted record earnings for two consecutive
quarters in 2011; profit surged 54 percent from a year earlier
to 8.2 billion riyals ($2.2 billion) in the third quarter. For
the fourth quarter, Bakheet Investment Group expects SABIC to
post slower year-on-year growth of 29 percent.
One moderately negative sign for the sector came on
Wednesday when Advanced Petrochemical Co said it
expected fourth-quarter net profit of 91 million riyals, a 2
percent increase over the same period of 2010. Bakheet had
previously estimated APC would post a quarterly profit of 121
million riyals.
Investors' caution over the sector is shown by the fact that
despite the recent strength of the Saudi stock market, where the
benchmark index rose 5.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the
petrochemical index gained only 1.3 percent.
Saudi petrochemical stocks are not expensive; SABIC is at
9.4 times estimated 2011 earnings and 9.8 times projected 2012
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is much
cheaper than 15 times in 2010 and 26 times in 2009. The Thomson
Reuters global chemicals index is at 11.8
times estimated 2011 earnings.
But there are uncertainties ahead. State-run Saudi Aramco
has not announced any change in its gas subsidies to
Saudi petrochemical firms for this year, indicating their costs
will remain minimal for now, but investors are uncertain about
contract prices after 2012 -- especially if Saudi Arabia decides
to reform its wasteful energy system, which could involve
reducing subsidies.
Another source of uncertainty is the euro zone debt crisis,
and the possibility that it will hurt global economic growth
severely this year.
"Anyone who wants to invest in these companies wants a
future view," said Hesham Abo-Jamee, chief executive officer at
Bakheet.
EGYPT
Egyptian equities could gain in the coming week as local
institutions take tentative positions in a market which many say
must surely gain in 2012, after halving in value last year when
the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak sent the economy
reeling.
But with trading activity near multi-year lows, caution is
the watchword among investors, especially before a march being
called for Jan. 25 by pro-democracy groups. Protests against the
ruling military council left 17 people dead in Cairo last month.
The benchmark EGX30 index slid to its lowest level
since March 2009 last week.
"There are concerns over Jan. 25. People, mainly local
investors, are waiting to see what will happen before taking
action. They do not want to risk a re-run of what happened last
time," said Ahmed Abu Taleb at brokerage Pharos.
However, he said the index could rise to around 3,900 points
next week from around 3,650 now if the political backdrop did
not worsen. Egyptians are voting this week in the third and
final round of an election to the lower house of parliament.
"We should see a break-out on the upside with local
institutions building positions," Abu Taleb said, although
foreign portfolio investors who have mostly exited Egypt were
likely to stay away.
"Stocks are at attractive levels but there's the risk of an
Egyptian pound devaluation, so maybe foreigners don't want to
keep their money in equities."