* Sequential earnings rises needed to maintain confidence
* Abu Dhabi banks seen outperforming Dubai for now
* Analyst sees UAE bank earnings up 7 pct y/y
* Emaar could post 25 pct q/q growth in earnings
* Aldar/Sorouh merger proposal creates uncertainty
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 22 As the first quarter of the year
draws to a close, investors are looking ahead to the
announcement of corporate earnings for the period. In the United
Arab Emirates, they are seeking justification for the sharp
rally in local stocks over recent weeks.
The Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets have been dominated by
retail traders and speculative buying, so any disappointment in
the quarterly numbers could shake newly acquired confidence.
Dubai's benchmark is up 22 percent year-to-date,
although it is still down 74 percent from its peak in early
2008. Abu Dhabi's index has risen about 8 percent so far
this year, leaving it down 49 percent from its peak before the
financial crisis.
"In order to build confidence for the equity market rally in
the near term, sequential earnings growth from UAE corporations
in 1Q12 is important...to show that they have indeed passed the
trough," said a Dubai-based portfolio manager.
First-quarter earnings are expected to be released in late
April. Shares in the two sectors that form the backbone of the
UAE's stock markets, real estate and banking, are trading at
valuations which are still considered attractive.
Banks are expected to post strong quarterly earnings with
Abu Dhabi names being favoured over Dubai banks.
"The banking sector is solid in the UAE in general, with all
banks being well capitalised," said Rami Sidani, Middle East
head of investment at Schroders.
"Given the loan book in Abu Dhabi, which was less affected
than Dubai banks, they have turned a corner. And although growth
might be subdued for 2012, their balance sheets are in good
shape and they will be able to keep up with growth as the market
improves.
"For Dubai banks, we are reaching the peak in the impairment
cycle. ENBD is well-capitalised and although they continue to
take losses, given the high capitalisation, they can absorb
these impairments."
Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor,
expects UAE banks to grow their earnings by 7 percent on average
during the quarter compared to a year earlier.
"Abu Dhabi banks have a strong capital adequacy ratio and
any write-offs in real estate prices will affect Dubai banks
more than Abu Dhabi banks," Adou said.
"In Dubai, there are still concerns with exposures to
government-related entities. There has been a lot done in that
regard, but you still have a provisioning cycle and the banks
need time to get out of the woods."
According to Reuters data, Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank by market capitalisation, is trading at 6.5 times
this year's estimated earnings, above a multiple of 4.9 times at
the end of 2009 but well below 16.9 times in 2007. Dubai Islamic
Bank looks a bit cheaper; it is trading at 6.4 times
this year's estimated earnings, compared to a 2009 level of 6.9.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is at a forward
price/earnings ratio of 8.4 times, against about 12 in 2009.
REAL ESTATE
Valuations also appear reasonable compared to historical
levels in the real estate sector, where Emaar Properties
is trading at an estimated forward price/earnings
ratio of 9.6 times compared to 11.35 at the end of 2009. Aldar
Properties is trading at 12.7 times compared to 17.2.
"Emaar's numbers will be good because the hotel occupation
rates have been strong, not just for the company but across the
hospitality sector," said Loic Pelichet, assistant
vice-president for research at NBK Capital.
"Visibility is still low on the property development sales.
Things are generally getting better in the Dubai real estate
sector, but selectively. Rents have started recovering but we
will have to see if it's sustainable."
Pelichet said Emaar's stock had upside of 10 to 15 percent,
and he expects the company to post quarter-on-quarter growth in
net profit of 25 percent for the January-March period.
Abu Dhabi's decision to consider a merger between builders
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate will
dominate investors' decisions in coming weeks. Analysts say
Aldar is likely to benefit from the merger if it goes through,
but the terms of the deal are not yet known.
"Sorouh is going to trade on people's expectations of the
merger. No one will look at earnings. We've suspended our
recommendation on it given the possible outcome of the
negotiations," Pelichet said.