* King Abdullah reported to order action vs manipulation
* Leading businessman says market a "rigged balloon"
* Authorities may worry about social impact of any crash
* May also be preparing to open market to foreigners
* Fund managers say good for market in long run
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 12 Stock market trading in Saudi
Arabia could slow in coming weeks because of the risk that
authorities may crack down on rampant speculation, but the
market's long-term uptrend is unlikely to be reversed, fund
managers and analysts say.
King Abdullah has ordered the Capital Market Authority
(CMA)to take action against manipulation of the market,
insisting that members of the extended royal family - which has
thousands of members - should not be spared if they are
implicated, the daily Alsharq newspaper reported on Monday.
"With the current return of investors to the stock market,
there has been a return of some violations that require
investigation and accountability, requiring violators' cases to
be looked at by the specialised legal authority," the newspaper
quoted the king as saying in an unusual message to the CMA.
The report has not been confirmed; a CMA spokesperson
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. However, many
investors believe the report may be correct, given the penalties
that any publication could face for misquoting the king.
The market's spectacular rally over the last several months
has lured large amounts of fresh money, and may have encouraged
trading abuses by some investors. The benchmark index
has gained more than 25 percent from trough to peak over the
past four months.
Daily trading volumes have multiplied several-fold; on a day
late last month, turnover hit a five-year high of 21.6 billion
riyals ($5.8 billion). Many of the stars of the rally have been
small-capital stocks which analysts say have limited fundamental
attraction and are moving largely in response to their own
momentum as well as rumours.
If King Abdullah is sceptical of the rally, he is not the
only one. In late March, the chairman of Jeddah's Chamber of
Commerce, Sheikh Saleh Kamel, described the market as a "rigged
balloon" and warned that investors could lose their savings
chasing overpriced shares, the Saudi Gazette reported.
Sheikh Saleh suggested that the government stop banks from
lending money to clients for stock market speculation, although
there is no sign so far that banks have cut back such lending.
The market, which is the largest bourse in the Arab world,
crashed in 2006, hurting tens of thousands of Saudis, many of
whom blamed the government for not protecting them from the
clout of big investors.
King Abdullah may be acting to head off any repeat of this
scenario. Saudi Arabia escaped major unrest during last year's
Arab Spring uprisings in the region, but the government has
become more concerned with maintaining social stability.
TURNOVER
Fund managers said official displeasure with speculation
could cause some big individual investors to cut back on their
most flamboyant trading, reducing turnover. But they said a
major exodus of money was unlikely.
For one thing, it is not clear how effective any crackdown
on market abuse by the CMA would be. Proving that trading rules
have been violated is difficult in any market, and in the past,
Saudi cases have taken a long time to be resolved.
In March this year the CMA said a committee had found
investor Salam Al-Nuaim responsible for market manipulation and
fraud committed in 2007 and 2008. It ordered him to hand over
revenues acquired as a result of the violations, amounting to
2.3 million riyals, and imposed a year-long trading ban on him.
Also, analysts believe the market is now much less richly
valued than it was at its peak in 2006. For example, bank
earnings are growing rapidly and the valuations of many bank
shares are still in the lower half of their historical ranges.
The index tumbled more than 7 percent from peak to trough
over the past week, because of weak global markets as well as
the Alsharq report, but it rebounded sharply from its lows on
Wednesday, ending up 0.3 percent on the day in rising turnover.
Banks led the recovery.
And some analysts think signs that authorities are prepared
to police the market could increase confidence among investors.
"In the long run it's a good thing to know they will
investigate and go after people - small investors will be much
more comfortable," said a Saudi-based portfolio manager who
asked not to be identified.
Another theory among fund managers is that authorities want
to clean up the market and cool it down somewhat in preparation
for opening it to direct investment by foreigners.
Currently, foreigners can only invest through swap
agreements and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and own just 3 to 4
percent of shares. Saudi regulators have been laying the legal
groundwork to open the market and some analysts expect that to
happen this year, although authorities have not set a date.
"If the market trades 10 percent less and is less volatile,
then it is much better than an extremely volatile market," said
Amer Khan, fund manager at Dubai-based Shuaa Asset Management.
"Fundamentals took a back seat (recently) and the net result
is stocks with no fundamental strength skyrocketing, which sends
the wrong message if you're looking to open the market to
foreigners."