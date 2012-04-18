By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 18Saudi Arabia's stock market
rebound looks poised to continue next week as a spate of
encouraging corporate earnings reports has boosted sentiment and
valuations look attractive after the market's recent sharp
correction.
Forecast-beating earnings from chemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) h elped push the blue chip index off
a seven-week trough on Tuesday, halting a correction that had
seen stocks plummet 8 percent in the last two weeks, cutting
into a 31 percent rally over the previous four months.
Analysts now expect blue chips, which have underperformed
small caps this year, will lead shares higher.
SABIC said first-quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27
billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher
input prices, but it easily beat a Reuters estimate of a profit
of 6.7 billion riyals.
Most banks have posted growth for the quarter. Al Rajhi Bank
, SABB and Banque Saudi Fransi
posted net profit growth of between 10 and 18 percent
year-on-year, largely in line with estimates.
"We are now reasonably positioned for slower and steady
gains," said Paul Gamble, chief economist and head of research
at Saudi-based Jadwa Investment. "Banks is one of the sectors to
look at, as well as the petrochemical sector, where valuations
are good."
The kingdom's blue chips, including petrochemical and
banking stocks, have been overshadowed this year by small-caps
such as telecoms operator Zain Saudi and developers
Dar Al Arkan and Emaar Economic City. Shares
of those three companies have rallied by between 60 and 72
percent year-to-date thanks to buying by local retail investors.
In contrast, SABIC is up 6.3 percent this year and Saudi
Arabian Fertilizers has risen 3.7 percent, while Riyad
Bank has gained 7.9 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank
has jumped 12.6 percent. They have significantly
underperformed a 17 percent rise in the benchmark index.
Blue chips' more subdued performance has caused some
Saudi-focused portfolios to also underperform the market.
"The quality of the Saudi market's rally was extremely poor
and makes us nervous," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset
management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
"Out of the top 70 outperformers, there are hardly six to
seven companies which could be classified as investment grade,"
he said.
The global economic environment remains uncertain, weighing
on risk appetite, and the Saudi market will still be vulnerable
to another correction if fresh data hints at a global slowdown
or if the euro zone debt crisis escalates sharply.
"Global markets are more nervous at the moment, so anything
that would set them back is something to be wary of. As long as
the problems in Europe are contained, we should see modest
gains," said Gamble.
EGYPT SET TO DRIFT
Egypt's stock market is likely to drift in coming days while
investors await the outcome of protests planned for Friday
against the disqualification of three leading candidates for the
presidency.
If the protests turn violent that could trigger a sharp drop
in the stock market. If they pass peacefully they could even
lift the market slightly, analysts said, but trading volumes are
likely to remain low while uncertainty about who will form the
next government remains.
The removal of ousted President Hosni Mubarak's intelligence
chief Omar Suleiman, the Muslim Brotherhood's nominee and a
Salafi sheikh from the election race has altered the political
landscape weeks before next month's vote.
For some, the removal of three divisive figures from the
competition has boosted the likelihood of a peaceful transition
to democratic rule. But it has also raised the immediate risk of
an angry reaction from their supporters.
"There are other candidates who can always fill their shoes.
And everyone is worried about what happens with the protests
this Friday," said Omar Darwish of CIBC brokerage.
Egypt's benchmark index soared 51 percent at the
start of the year, making it the world's best-performing market,
but is now down 15 percent against a backdrop of growing
confrontation between the Brotherhood, which dominates
parliament, and the country's military rulers.
"People are still stepping aside from the market and
yesterday saw the kind of volumes you'd usually expect on a
Sunday," said Darwish. "We think we already saw the bottom on
most stocks, but ... we'll probably stay here until the picture
improves."
