CAIRO/DUBAI, April 25 Egyptian stocks should hold onto recent gains in coming days, underpinned by optimism for a smooth presidential vote next month after some potentially divisive contenders were removed from the race.

A peaceful vote, the last step in the army's planned transition to civilian rule, is seen as vital to restoring the confidence of investors after 14 months of political and economic turmoil since Hosni Mubarak's overthrow.

But with continuing uncertainty over prospects for a $3.3 billion IMF loan and foreign investors still nervous about a potential slide in the Egyptian pound, local investors are likely to dominate trade and thin volumes could exaggerate price movements.

Egypt's army rulers have effectively removed former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq from next month's vote by approving a law that stops top Mubarak-era officials running for the presidency. Analysts in financial markets say that is a positive move.

The Islamist-dominated parliament approved the legislation this month, an amendment to an existing law governing political rights, in response to a decision by Omar Suleiman, Mubarak's former vice president and intelligence chief, to run for head of state.

Omar Darwish at CIBC brokerage said the legislation removes potential flashpoints from the election race and may take some of the steam out of pro-democracy protests planned for Friday.

"It shows that the people remain against the old regime, which is the whole point of a revolution," said Darwish. "It's clearly a good thing."

Ultraconservative Salafi sheikh Hazem Salah Abu Ismail and the Muslim Brotherhood's first choice for president, Khairat al-Shater, were also removed from the election race on April 17.

Egypt's benchmark EGX30 stock index hit its lowest level since early February on April 10 after Shater and Suleiman announced their bids to stand for election, but has since rebounded by 8 percent.

Shares have gained in shallow volume, but their rise accelerated this week after big protests last weekend against the return to politics of figures from the old regime passed peacefully.

An extra boost came from Egypt's financial regulator when it approved France Telecom's tender bid for shares in Egyptian mobile phone operator Mobinil, which boosted shares in Mobinil and its main Egyptian shareholder OTMT .

However, traders who deal with overseas equity clients said many foreign holders of Mobinil shares offloaded them soon after the regulator's announcement, preferring to take profits now than wait weeks for a further gain of 5 or 6 percent when the deal concludes.

Foreign investors are still nervous about the risk of a sharp slide in Egypt's currency given the government's fragile finances and falling foreign reserves.

The central bank has used up much of those reserves to bolster the Egyptian pound since last year's uprising, but economists say a significant drop in the currency, either gradual or sudden and uncontrolled, appears inevitable.

The pound weakened slightly in recent days to touch its lowest since January 2005.

With foreign reserves already below the level seen by many economists as potentially hazardous, eyes will be on central bank April reserves data due out from May 1, and progress in talks over a long-delayed, $3.2 billion IMF loan for Egypt.

The IMF wants Egypt's government to secure the support of political forces for its programme of economic reforms before the funds are released.

But parliament voted on Tuesday to reject the government's plan to battle corruption and reduce state spending.

UAE MKTS AWAIT PROPERTY EARNINGS

UAE stock markets are expected to stabilise at current levels after being boosted by bullish first-quarter results from the banking sector, but will be vulnerable in the event of any nasty surprises from the real estate sector, which is due to report earnings next.

Earnings from Abu Dhabi's banks beat estimates amid a fall in provisions with National Bank of Abu Dhabi, UAE's largest lender by market capitalisation, posting a 12 percent rise in profit, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's profit jumped 38 percent.

The market reacted positively to the numbers, but gains were limited in these illiquid stocks.

"The market should consolidate a little bit post Q1, given that we don't have surprises, based on the fact that a lot of strength in the first three months was in expectation of the numbers we are seeing now," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq bank.

Dubai's benchmark share index rallied earlier this year and following a few sessions of profit taking, it is still up nearly 23 percent year-to-date, supported by growing investor confidence that the emirate is overcoming its debt problems.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index has shed about 5 percent since hitting an eight-month peak in early April.

"I don't know if the numbers from banks are enough to push the market up but for the next quarter or so, they should provide some comfort to investors," said Masood.

Dubai's bellwether Emaar Properties' shares fell during the week after the developer approved a 10 percent cash dividend. Investors were hoping the dividend would be bumped up to 15 percent.

All eyes will be on the developer's quarterly earnings, which could influence market sentiment in the short term. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to post a profit of 496.7 million dirhams.

"Emaar's dividends already disappointed retail investors but if earnings are as per expectations, the market will stabilize. If not, it could trigger a wider sell-off in the market," Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain, said.

Abu Dhabi companies Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate are expected to post earnings in coming days and they are also likely to affect market direction. (Editing by Susan Fenton)