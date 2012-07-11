By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 11
robust second-quarter earnings and analysts see upside for their
stocks given attractive valuations, whereas p e trochemical stocks
will be vulnerable following a sharp drop in oil prices.
Al Rajhi Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, posted
a 13.6 percent jump in quarterly net profit and Samba Financial
Group's profit rose 5.1 percent, both matching
analysts' forecasts. [ID: nL6E8IA7FW] [ID: nL6E8IA7EZ]
Saudi banks are benefiting from the government's
expansionary fiscal policy, ample liquidity and improving
corporate loan demand.
Other lenders, like Riyad Bank and SABB
recorded estimate-beating earnings. [ID: nL6E8I822T] [ID:
nL6E8IA7NE]
"Even though most banks reported expected results, it's
quite positive," said Mahmoud Akbar, analyst at Riyadh-based NCB
Capital. "The numbers didn't come at the cost of provisioning.
Net income is high because of economic activity happening in the
kingdom and the liquidity is good."
The Saudi banking stocks index has declined for six
straight sessions, having recording a 15.2 percent loss for the
second-quarter, while the kingdom's bourse was down 14.3 percent
in the quarter, and some analysts see that as an opportunity to
buy.
"Valuations look very attractive, particularly for the
bigger banks. Generally, we see an upside potential of 17 to 20
percent at least, on current valuations. They have
underperformed and unjustifiably so," Akbar added.
Rajhi is trading at 13.4 times its 2012 estimated earnings,
compared to an average of 17.6 times over the last five years.
Samba trades at multiples of 8.7 times this year's estimated
earnings, while the average for the last five years is 13 times.
Investors are generally risk-averse during the summer lull,
with many cutting positions. Low volumes are likely to limit
strong reaction to earnings, with many participants away for
holidays.
Meanwhile, petrochemical stocks, the other heavyweight
sector on the Saudi index, has steadily declined from a 43-month
peak reached in early April, tracking losses in oil prices.
Brent crude fell 20.4 percent in the second quarter,
slumping to a 16-month low at the end of June.
Earnings for companies in the sector are due in the coming
week.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's
largest chemicals producer, is forecast to post an 18.8 percent
drop in second-quarter net profit.
SABIC subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical is
estimated to announce that quarterly earnings slumped 27.9
percent, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Saudi Arabian Fertilizers, another SABIC
subsidiary, however is seen posting an increase of 18.7 percent
in earnings, backed by strong fertilizer prices.
"In the prevailing situation, we do not expect any near-term
meaningful recovery in the Saudi petrochemical index," said
Nitin Garg, petrochemical analyst at SICO Bahrain. "Downward
earnings revisions led by continuing weakness in petrochemical
product prices could weigh on the sector's performance."
Despite attractive valuations, petrochemical shares are
likely to remain under s elling pressure unless earnings' results
surprise on the upside.
SABIC is trading at a forward multiple of 9.4 times,
compared to an average of 25.37 times for the last five years.
"Given the macro uncertainty and the challenges facing the
sector in 2012, we prefer high quality and strong cash flow
generating companies trading at compelling valuations," Garg
said.
