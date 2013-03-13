* Shares sink as offer runs into trouble
* Many analysts, investors think it may never go ahead
* Government seems determined to prevent stock delisting
* Some see politics outweighing economic pragmatism
* Listing assets in Cairo may have become more risky
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 13 A regulatory battle over an
offer to buy out shareholders in Orascom Construction Industries
may inflict damage on the Cairo stock market that lingers long
after Egypt's politics stabilise and the economy recovers.
Until recently, many foreign investors remained willing to
buy Egyptian stocks despite the political conflict surrounding
President Mohamed Mursi's government and the weakness of the
economy, which has been hurt by a currency crisis. They assumed
these problems would eventually be resolved.
But in the last few weeks, the controversy over Orascom
has raised a new worry: that Egypt's post-revolution
government may be fundamentally unwilling to let the stock
market operate freely, and may feel justified in intervening in
the market whenever it feels its interests are threatened.
If this perception takes hold, the market could struggle
over the long term as businessmen hesitate to list their assets
on it and investors shift to more market-friendly jurisdictions.
"There is a lack of transparency in the OCI case, and this
is a clear case of mismanagement from the authorities," said
Osama Mourad, a Cairo-based independent financial analyst and
former chief executive of Egypt's Arab Finance Brokerage.
TROUBLE
Under a deal announced in January, U.S. investors including
Bill Gates committed to buying a $1 billion stake in Egyptian
fertiliser giant OCI NV, which is listed in Amsterdam.
Accompanying the deal was an offer by OCI NV to buy out all
the Cairo-listed shares of parent Orascom Construction, which is
the market's biggest stock, accounting for nearly 15 percent of
its capitalisation of around $55 billion.
Although Orascom issued a statement saying it would not
entirely delist from the Cairo exchange, many analysts and
investors saw the offer as a prelude to an eventual delisting.
So did the government - and that has led to an escalating
confrontation with the company.
In late February, after Orascom shareholders approved the
buyout offer at meetings in Cairo, the Egyptian Financial
Supervisory Authority (EFSA) signalled a delay by saying it
wanted more information about the transaction.
At the end of February, Investment Minister Osama Saleh told
state news agency MENA that the government was holding talks
with Orascom Construction to dissuade it from delisting.
Then the situation got nasty. In early March, the government
said it was barring Orascom chief executive Nassef Sawiris and
his father Onsi Sawiris from leaving the country as part of a
probe into tax evasion. The Sawiris could not be reached for
comment but a banker and friend of the family said the men were
out of the country; they would be detained if they returned.
Members of the Sawiris family have billion-dollar businesses
in fertilisers, construction and real estate, making the family
one of Egypt's biggest employers. So many investors and analysts
saw the travel ban as contrary to the government's declared aim
of attracting investors to Egypt.
"If you want to attract investment, you don't punish the
richest family in Egypt and people who employ thousands," Mourad
said.
The Sawiris family's businesses thrived under Egypt's
pre-revolution ruler, Hosni Mubarak, so some investors see in
the Orascom saga a sign that under the current regime, political
enmities are trumping economic pragmatism.
"Criminally pursuing the CEO of Egypt's largest listed
company after the government drafted a law to reconcile with
businessmen sends a very contradictory signal," said Mohamed
Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.
A day after the travel ban was announced, the EFSA said it
was placing limits on the amount of shares which local companies
could transfer into internationally traded global depositary
receipts (GDRs).
Analysts saw this as an effort to prevent other companies
from imitating the Orascom buyout - effectively closing a
channel for Egyptian businessmen to transfer ownership of their
assets offshore. Such curbs could make other industrialists
think twice about listing their firms in Cairo in future.
BUYOUT
Many investors and analysts have now concluded the Orascom
buyout may never go ahead. The first part of the buyout is
largely complete; as of late February, holders of almost all of
Orascom's GDRs, which account for about 75 percent of its share
capital, had agreed to exchange them for OCI NV shares,
according to statements from the companies.
But the second part, a cash offer by OCI NV to buy Orascom's
ordinary shares for 280 Egyptian pounds ($42) each, has not yet
proceeded, and Orascom's market price shows decreasing
confidence that it will. The stock closed at 240 pounds on
Wednesday, down from 265 in mid-February, when the buyout plan
still seemed in good shape.
The Amsterdam-listed shares of OCI NV have also plunged, to
$33 from around $40 in mid-February.
Egyptian government officials have held two rounds of
discussions with Orascom on the tax claim this week. Both have
been inconclusive, but it is possible the claim could be
resolved amicably.
Even if that happens, however, the events of the last few
weeks may have left a lasting impression that Egypt's regulatory
environment has become more risky.
"There may be a fear factor at the back of entrepreneurs'
minds: that if they list a company, the regulator won't allow
them to do what they wish to do in terms of corporate actions,"
said a Cairo-based securities analyst, declining to be named
because of the political sensitivity of the issue.