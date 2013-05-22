DUBAI May 22 Kuwait's stock market boom could
run out of steam if the government doesn't push ahead soon with
long-delayed infrastructure projects aimed at diversifying the
oil-reliant economy.
Turnover on the Kuwait Stock Exchange has tripled from six
months ago as reduced political unrest and an improved economic
outlook have spurred hopes that mega-infrastructure projects
will finally get off the ground.
The benchmark share index has risen 38 percent this
year, driven by local retail investors mainly, with small cap
stocks attracting the bulk of fund inflows.
The weighted share index, a better gauge of blue
chips, has gained around 11 percent this year.
"It seems like we have hot money coming into the market,"
said Fouad Abdulrahman Alhadlaq, deputy general manager at Al
Dar Asset Management.
"Positive expectations towards the Kuwaiti economy and the
market in particular are the main reasons pushing the index up.
Irrespective of company financials, people have a belief, that
the coming period will be positive for overall business."
Investor confidence has improved since elections in December
brought in lawmakers initially seen as more cooperative with the
government, after years of tensions between parliament and
government which held up investment and major economic reforms.
A more stable political climate has raised hopes that
delayed projects such as a 30 billion dinar ($108 billion)
economic development plan announced in late 2010 may now go
ahead.
The plan includes building a new airport terminal, an oil
refinery and hospitals, and is aimed at diversifying the economy
and attracting foreign investment.
Stock market turnover reached 169 million dinars on May 10,
its highest daily level since September 2009, according to stock
exchange data.
Market turnover in April, for individual and institutional
investors, totalled 2.68 billion dinars ($9.36 billion) compared
with just 921 million dinars in October.
But government projects need to start moving shortly or
investors will lose faith in the government's ability to
implement policy, analyst say.
The ministry of public works signed a 738 million dinar
contract in November for the construction of the Sheikh Jaber
Al-Sabah Bridge over Kuwait Bay. The government also awarded the
contract for a 1,500 megawatt gas-fired power and seawater
treatment plant. But there has been little movement on
infrastructure projects since.
"The biggest risk in Kuwait was political tension but now
things have changed," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The
National Investor. "It's a government that's backed by the
parliament. As investors, now we have to see implementation of
projects that were delayed and are talked about again. That
would trigger more fund flows into Kuwait."
COURT RULING
Renewed political jitters this month when some cabinet
members offered to resign had little impact on the stock market,
suggesting investor confidence remains intact. Analysts said
there might be a minor cabinet reshuffle but it shouldn't upset
the new equilibrium.
"Stocks went up in expectation of better earnings. The
market doesn't care about politics anymore as long as things are
calm with the executive parliament and government," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
A court ruling due next month could pose renewed risks for
investors though.
The constitutional court is expected to rule on June 16 on
an emergency decree issued by Kuwait's ruler last year, six
weeks before the December poll, which changed the rules for
voting and triggered some of the largest street protests in the
country's history.
If the court rules that the decree was not constitutional,
parliament will need to be dissolved, triggering a snap
election. Legislation passed by the assembly may also be made
invalid - sending Kuwait back to square one in economic policy
terms, or close to it.
Analysts say the market still offers opportunities but
investors need to be cautious.
Institutional investors' participation in the market,
subdued for several years due to political turmoil, is rising
although trading by investors from Gulf Cooperation Council
states remains low and some analysts say shares are now starting
to look pricey, including banking shares. They account for more
than half of the bourse's market capitalisation.
"Bank lending has been in the lower single digits and
banking stocks overall are expensive due to the fact that they
have been provisioning for the past three years for their
exposure to investment firms," said Adou.
Banks own shares in investment firms and declines in share
prices in recent years put pressure on banks' balance sheets.
"Things may change if lending increases through the projects the
government is planning to start," said Adou.
Some small-cap stocks are being driven higher despite weak
fundamentals, raising concern that speculative traders are
playing the market and such stocks could be vulnerable to sharp
falls.
"I'm cautiously optimistic and believe it's a good time to
invest selectively. Fundamentals are improving but there are
some companies in distress," said Alhadlaq at Al Dar Asset
Management.
($1 = 0.2865 Kuwaiti dinars)
