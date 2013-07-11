* After spectacular run, market moves sideways
* Some think bank earnings to provide next boost
* But benefit of wider interest rate margins will not last
* MSCI upgrade to have limited impact on big stocks
* So some placing hopes on Expo 2020 bid
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 11 Now that investors recognise
Dubai's debt crisis is behind it, what will drive its stock
market?
The main Dubai stock index has soared 57 percent
over the last 12 months, making Dubai one of the world's
best-performing share markets.
Behind the rally was the realisation that the emirate's
economy was emerging from a corporate debt crisis, which erupted
in 2009 when a crash in the real estate market nearly caused big
state-owned conglomerates to default on their debt.
Property prices have been picking up since last year,
strengthening the balance sheets of companies and their banks,
and widespread relief at this phenomenon prompted a rush of
local money into the stock market.
Now, however, that trend seems to have run its course; the
market has largely priced in Dubai's escape from disaster and
its bull run has stalled. Share prices have generally moved
sideways for the past couple of months.
So investors are looking around for new catalysts, and
coming up with a range of possibilities.
BANKS
One possibility is the earnings of banks, which are heavily
weighted in Dubai's index. After Kuwaiti banks, which are
heavily exposed to rising stock prices in Kuwait, Arqaam Capital
expects banks in the United Arab Emirates to deliver the second
highest quarterly earnings growth in the Middle East and North
Africa.
It predicts their second-quarter earnings, to be announced
in coming weeks, will rise 24.2 percent year-on-year, partly
because bad loan provisions are tapering off.
Ali Adou, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi-based The National
Investor, expects lower provisioning to make bank valuations
more attractive in coming months and thinks strong dividends are
an additional reason for longer-term investment in the shares.
"Currently all banks are sufficiently capitalised and have
around 20 percent capital adequacy ratios, which would translate
to healthy dividend yields this year," Adou said.
UAE banks may also benefit from lower funding costs in the
second quarter. Because of a very loose money market, interbank
borrowing rates have been dropping for most of the last two
years; the one-year Emirates interbank offered rate
has dropped to 1.31 percent, hitting a new low this month, from
1.98 percent at the end of 2011. The downtrend allows banks to
expand their net interest margins on corporate loans.
But that benefit is only temporary, because competition
eventually forces down lending rates and narrows margins again.
For this reason, some analysts think the room for bank shares to
rise further this year is not large.
"UAE banks have limited upside at current levels," said
Chiradeep Ghosh, Bahrain-based equity analyst at investment bank
SICO. The second quarter "is going to be a good quarter for
them, but expect to see net interest margin pressure from the
third quarter."
MSCI
Other analysts believe an expected influx of foreign money
into Dubai will push up the stock market. Last month, index
compiler MSCI said it would upgrade the UAE to emerging market
status from a frontier market, effective in June 2014. From that
date, foreign funds which passively track the emerging market
index are expected to start arriving.
Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen as one of the
individual stocks most likely to enter the index, as it appears
likely to meet MSCI's criteria for market capitalisation,
liquidity and access to foreign investors.
Other potential beneficiaries in Dubai, analysts say,
include Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai-listed
port operator DP World. But it is not clear that share
prices of these firms will be bid up from already-high levels.
"Emaar will benefit from an MSCI upgrade, but figures show
that emerging market funds already own some UAE stocks and Emaar
- so it will not be a massive change," said Loic Pelichet,
assistant vice-president for research at NBK Capital.
"All the firms have performed well in 2012 and while they
have better prospects, that's reflected in the share price."
Analysts estimate the UAE may attract an additional
half-billion dollars of funds because of the MSCI upgrade - not
a huge amount spread over the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets. And
Emaar's shares are now trading at about 13.5 times analysts'
estimates for this year's earnings, which is not particularly
cheap for emerging markets.
Shares in lender Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest
listed stock, will not necessarily be included in the MSCI index
because of thin trading volumes, analysts believe.
For some investors, that leaves Dubai's bid to host the
World Expo in 2020 as the best potential trigger for a market
rally later this year.
Dubai is competing with Ekaterinburg in Russia, Izmir in
Turkey and Sao Paulo in Brazil to secure the international fair;
a winning bid could boost Dubai's economy by encouraging the
government to spend on the infrastructure and stimulating the
tourism industry, an important sector for the emirate.
A choice of winner is expected to be announced in November,
and in the run-up to the decision, local stocks could move.
"At current valuations, I'd play selectively, because
dynamics will change significantly for Dubai if they win the
Expo 2020 bid," said Adou.
"Sectors to benefit include logistics, airlines, ports,
hospitality and companies that own real estate close to the
proposed location of the expo."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)