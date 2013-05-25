Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The government will release January-March quarter GDP on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate cuts.

Investors will also be eyeing whether strong foreign buying continues.

Foreign institutional investors extended their record net purchases of Indian stocks to a 26th consecutive sessions on Thursday, despite sharp falls sparked by worries the Fed would unwind its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.

Companies will also continue to report January-March earnings, including Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), and Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS).

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Monday: Coal India earnings

Tuesday: Sun Pharmaceutical results

Wednesday: Money supply data, Cipla earnings

Thursday: Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS), Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS) earnings

Friday: March quarter GDP

Fiscal deficit data for April-March

Infrastructure output for April

Forex reserves, bank lending data

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)