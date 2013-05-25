Reuters Market Eye - The government will release January-March quarter GDP on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate cuts.
Investors will also be eyeing whether strong foreign buying continues.
Foreign institutional investors extended their record net purchases of Indian stocks to a 26th consecutive sessions on Thursday, despite sharp falls sparked by worries the Fed would unwind its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
Companies will also continue to report January-March earnings, including Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), and Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS).
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Monday: Coal India earnings
Tuesday: Sun Pharmaceutical results
Wednesday: Money supply data, Cipla earnings
Thursday: Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS), Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS) earnings
Friday: March quarter GDP
Fiscal deficit data for April-March
Infrastructure output for April
Forex reserves, bank lending data
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)