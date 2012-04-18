* New contract should improve price visibility
* Concern about political interference in export flow
* May offer end users spread trade opportunities
* Investor funds may use as another trade asset
By Sam Nelson and Nigel Hunt
LONDON/CHICAGO April 18 CME Group said
on Wednesday it would launch a Black Sea wheat futures contract
in June, if approved by regulators, marking the exchange's first
foray into a non-U.S. based wheat contract.
Tim Andriesen, managing director for Agricultural
Commodities and Alternative Investments for the CME group, said
"now more than ever, the world relies on the Black Sea region to
produce wheat and other grains to meet our growing global demand
for food."
"We firmly believe this contract will not only establish an
effective forward market for regional wheat prices, but has the
potential to develop into a true regional benchmark pricing tool
for wheat."
Traders said it could be a challenge to trade wheat from a
region that accounts for about a quarter of the global wheat
trade but is prone to export restrictions and has cash markets
that are not well defined.
"It will provide some much needed transparency to Black Sea
region pricing so traders and analysts don't have to learn after
the fact if Black Sea region competitors are undercutting
prices," said Dan Manternach, a wheat analyst for Doane Advisory
Services, St. Louis, Missouri.
"This contract could produce some attractive spreading
opportunities," he said.
Manternach said spread trading could become active when
logistical problems surface at Black Sea ports, leading to
freight-rate differentials with U.S., Canadian, Australian or
Argentine ports. The contract would help neutralize price
differentials between Black Sea wheat futures and CBOT, KCBT or
MGE futures, he said.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which is owned by the
CME, has had a soft red winter wheat futures contract in place
for years. The Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) has its hard
red winter wheat contract, and spring wheat futures are traded
on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
LAUNCH DATE AS US HARVEST BEGINS; NEAR USDA CROP REPORT
CME plans a June 6 launch for the new contract, subject to
regulatory approval, based on physical delivery to ports in
Russia, Ukraine or Romania.
Russia and Ukraine are both major wheat exporters.
"It is interesting the contract launch is three trading days
before the June crop report. The contract will be open as USDA
releases numbers, thus we could see the volume surge if the USDA
June winter wheat production estimate is a surprise," said Rich
Feltes, vice president of research for Chicago trade house R.J.
O'Brien.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its
June crop production report on Tuesday, June 12.
The contract size will be 136 tonnes, or 5,000 bushels, the
same size as CBOT, KCBT and MGEX wheat contracts, and it will be
traded in U.S. dollars.
PLENTY OF SKEPTICISM AND HURDLES
Terry Reilly, Citigroup analyst, expressed caution about the
fate of the new contract.
"Ukraine's history of government/regulatory intervention in
the grain industry will eventually threaten the flow and
liquidity of this contract, especially if it attracts a large
pool of speculative interest in a bull market," Reilly said.
European traders said the new contract could play a
significant role in improving price visibility in the region,
although they also noted there would be challenges.
"A Black Sea contract would be very desirable but difficult
to set up as the market is nontransparent with real prices often
only coming out in grain tender results," one German trader
said.
"The attempt to set up Russian wheat futures a few years ago
met without much success as no one was prepared to take the
plunge and buy."