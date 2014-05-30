CHICAGO May 30 Weak demand for U.S. soft red
winter wheat and ample global supplies have pressured the front
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures contract to a point where
the exchange might need to raise storage rates for the first
time in three years.
CBOT July wheat has declined in 15 of the last 16
sessions, and hit a near three-month low at $6.27-1/2 a bushel
on Friday. Export demand for the U.S. wheat has flagged as
drought-driven price increases have made it more expensive than
European and Black Sea wheat.
"We are trading the demand side of the market, and we are
overpriced. The feeling is we could slip down to $6," said Dan
Cekander, an analyst at Newedge USA in Chicago.
The selloff also has pushed out price spreads among CBOT
wheat contracts, with those for later months trading at a
widening premium to nearby contracts.
The slide looks increasingly likely to prompt a hike in the
rates that delivery elevators can charge to hold shipping
certificates under CBOT's variable storage rates (VSR) system, a
move last seen in May 2011. CME Group, parent of the
CBOT, has kept the rate steady at the minimum of 5 cents per
bushel per month since December 2012.
Shipping certificates are commitments to provide grain.
VSR was introduced in 2010 to improve the convergence of
futures and cash wheat prices at delivery. The initiative
followed a period in late 2008 during which cash prices for
wheat fell roughly $2 a bushel below the futures price, raising
concern that the futures contract was not useful for hedging.
Under the VSR scheme, CME monitors the spread during a
month-long observation period that ends June 20. Already,
anticipation that storage rates will rise in July, and possibly
again in September, has widened the spread between
July/September and September/December wheat prices, traders
said.
The July/September WN4-U4 settled Thursday at a 12-cent
carry, the widest in the life of the spread. This is close to
the "full carry" - the cost to store wheat from one contract to
the next - of nearly 13 cents. VSR allows storage rates to rise
when the spread averages 80 percent or more of full carry.
Storage rates fall if the spread averages 50 percent or less
of full carry.
The September/December spread settled Thursday at 19-1/4
cents, widening from 13-3/4 cents at the start of the month.
"That's the discussion, that VSR is going to push this thing
(the spread) out," said Glenn Hollander of Hollander &
Feuerhaken, a long-time CBOT trader.
The widening wheat spreads may encourage grain handlers to
store wheat at a time when deferred corn and soybean futures are
trading at a discount to nearbys.
"We're seriously looking at just holding our wheat at
harvest," said a trader at a major commercial grain firm who
requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss
strategic trades.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Peter
Galloway)