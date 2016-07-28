LONDON, July 28 The price of hedging against big
swings in the yen's exchange rate against the dollar over the
next 24 hours surged to its highest in eight years on Thursday,
ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision on Friday.
Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday.
That put pressure on the central bank to match it with
aggressive monetary easing when it makes its concludes its
two-day policy meeting on Friday, fuelling speculation that
unconventional policies like "helicopter money" - giving cash
directly to businesses and consumers - might be on the cards.
Overnight dollar/yen implied volatility surged above 50
percent on Thursday, its highest since the depths of
the financial crisis in late 2008. That was up from around 20
percent on Wednesday.
Last Friday, one-week dollar/yen implied volatility also hit
its highest since November 2008, at 24.5 percent.
"There are wide expectations for some action from the BOJ
tomorrow, but there's huge variance around those expectations,"
said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan, in London.
"The baseline expectation is that the BOJ will increase some
asset purchases and also perhaps cut interest rates by a small
amount, perhaps by 10 basis points. The big risk is if they
didn't do anything."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Jamie McGeever)