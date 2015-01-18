By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 19 Chinese companies that have
borrowed heavily in dollars face sharply higher currency hedging
costs at a time when the yuan's rising volatility means they
need to hedge more.
The yuan unexpectedly weakened 2.4 percent against the
dollar in 2014, its first significant loss since the landmark
revaluation in 2005. That left many companies with US dollar
debt or payables - or both - carrying losses.
The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) decision last March to
double the yuan's trading band to 2 percent each way, plus
likely downward pressure on the currency from an expected rise
in US rates, suggests the yuan's newfound volatility will
continue, bankers say.
Consequently, some companies are trying to reduce their
foreign exchange risk by borrowing in yuan instead of dollars or
by using derivatives to lock in stable funding costs on dollar
debt.
"Our clients are becoming more cautious about a currency
mismatch and some have started to change part of their dollar
debt to yuan using financial instruments," said Ginger Cheng,
head of large Hong Kong & China corporates at DBS in Hong Kong.
For example, a Chinese company that took a five-year dollar
loan last year could lock in its cost by buying cross currency
swaps, effectively turning the loan into a yuan loan for the
remaining four years, Cheng said.
OFFSHORE LOANS CHEAPER
Chinese firms, especially property ones, have borrowed
heavily via U.S. dollar bonds and loans in offshore markets, as
it was much cheaper than borrowing yuan in the mainland.
Offshore, a Chinese company with good fundamentals can get a
three-year dollar loan with an interest rate of less than 3
percent. But in the onshore market, it may need to pay 6-7
percent for a yuan loan.
When the yuan was a one-way bet and steadily appreciating,
it made sense to take dollar loans. But with the Chinese
currency more volatile, things are more complicated.
"We are very sensitive to FX volatility and the impact is
quite big recently, as our main capital expenditure is buying
planes, which is settled by dollars," a Chinese airline
executive in Shanghai said.
Bankers say that in addition to hedging, some Chinese
companies that use letters of credit (L/Cs) from mainland banks
as support for getting offshore dollar loans are now taking more
yuan ones.
RISING HEDGING COSTS
With the yuan almost touching the limit of its daily trading
band in late December and a wide interest rate differential
between China and the U.S., hedging has gotten expensive.
It may be too expensive for some companies to hedge or fully
hedge, bankers said.
Offshore market players use products such as deliverable
forwards and cross currency swaps to hedge risk. The use of
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), popular among foreign investors
before a deliverable forward market became available in Hong
Kong in 2010, is fading.
For NDFs, the wider daily trading band and more deviation of
spot yuan against the midpoint used to settle contracts means
that "basis risk" - the risk that prices of offsetting hedging
investments don't change entirely in opposite directions - is
mounting.
The one-year forward contract has been hovering at
record highs around 1,900 points, implying a hedging cost of
about 3 percent, traders said.
"The cost is really high now and some of our clients are
taking a wait-and-see approach as they doubt the yuan will
depreciate as much as 3 percent this year," said a treasury
sales manager at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.
Analysts are divided on the yuan's outlook. Some bullish
forecasters expect the "redback" to rise to below 6 per dollar,
while others seeing it falling to 6.40 by the end of 2015.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Saikat
Chatterjee; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Richard Borsuk)