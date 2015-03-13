JOHANNESBURG, March 13 Zambia's kwacha fell more than 1 percent against the dollar to a record low on Friday as the dollar strengthened globally, traders said.

The kwacha was trading at 7.3250 against the dollar by 1414 GMT, after earlier hitting an intra-day low of 7.3450.

"It's nothing peculiar to the kwacha. This has to do with dollar strength across the board," a trader with a commercial bank in Lusaka told Reuters. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)