LUSAKA, March 13 Zambia's kwacha fell more than 1 percent against the dollar to a record low on Friday as the dollar strengthened globally, traders said.

The kwacha was trading at 7.3250 against the dollar by 1414 GMT, after earlier hitting an intra-day low of 7.3450.

"It's nothing peculiar to the kwacha. This has to do with dollar strength across the board," a trader with a commercial bank in Lusaka told Reuters.

The currency weakened earlier this week, pressured by the prospect of rate hikes in the U.S. and concerns over President Edgar Lungu's health.

Lungu is currently in South Africa for medical tests after falling ill over the weekend.

Concerns over Zambia's mainstay copper business, which remains at risk after government hiked mining royalties in January, has also dampened the outlook for the kwacha. The higher royalties triggered a dispute with companies such as Glencore and Vedanta Resources.

"Unless the mining fiscal regime is revised, which will reprice the cost curve, the outlook for the merchandise trade position will remain negative," NKC Research said in a note.

Lungu appointed a team this week to try to end an impasse with mining firms over higher mineral royalties in a bid to prevent looming job cuts and mine closures. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)