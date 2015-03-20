LUSAKA, March 20 Zambia's kwacha wiped out its earlier losses to the dollar on Friday, firming after new central bank Governor Denny Kalyalya said he would take measures to deal with the volatile currency.

The kwacha climbed as much as 1.3 percent to 7.5500 against the dollar after Kalyalya's comments, having earlier fallen more than 1.1 percent. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)