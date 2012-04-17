LONDON, April 17 The euro rose to a fresh
session high against the dollar while European stocks extended
gains and German bund futures fell on Tuesday after the German
ZEW economic survey beat expectations, offering some respite to
the euro zone.
The euro jumped to $1.3173 on trading platform EBS
from around $1.3147 beforehand, with stop-loss buy orders above
$1.3160 triggered in the move higher, traders said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares
extended gains to 1 percent after the data, hitting a session
high of 1,043.04 points.
Bund futures hit a fresh session low of 139.90 after the
data, down 49 ticks on the day.