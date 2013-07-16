LONDON, July 16 The euro fell, German Bund futures rose while European shares extended losses on Tuesday after the German ZEW investor sentiment survey for July fell short of expectations.

The euro dropped to $1.3057 from $1.3072 just before the data was released. It was last flat on the day.

German Bund futures rose to a session high of 143.70, up 31 ticks on the day.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended losses after the German ZEW numbers. The index was down by 0.5 percent at 1,194.14 points by 0901 GMT, having been down 0.4 percent before the ZEW figures were released.