MUMBAI, April 2 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to correct this week on profit-booking after prices rose more than 12 percent in March, although lower crushing due to a fall in arrivals could support prices by the end of the week, analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

"Some more correction is expected in kapaskhali futures but it may recover from 1,380 levels because falling supplies could boost demand in short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

On Monday, the May cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.14 percent lower at 1,422 rupees per 100 kg.

Reddy expects the kapaskhali May contract to trade in the range of 1,380-1,460 rupees this week.

India's cotton arrivals until April 1 fell 8.7 percent to 26 million bales of 170 kg each in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday.

India's oilmeal exports in April-February rose 9 percent to 4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said.

However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504 tonnes from a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)