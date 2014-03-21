March 21 China shares climbed on Friday, as investors snapped up stocks after the expiry of Chinese futures, focusing on sectors such as coal and banks which have been hammered recently on concerns about the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.7 percent at 2,047.62 points, its best day since Nov. 18. It gained 2.2 percent for the week, its best in five weeks.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 3.4 percent on the day, its biggest gain in more than six months. It was up 1.7 percent for the week.

The CSI300 had opened at its lowest level since 2009. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)