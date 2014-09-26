NEW YORK, Sept 26 Speculators raised their
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as the
greenback extended its winning weekly streak against a basket of
currencies, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $35.81
billion in the week ended Sept. 23 from $31.42 billion the
previous week.
This was the highest net long level in the greenback in
three weeks when it set a 15-month peak.
The dollar index ended up 0.51 percent on Friday at
85.632, putting it on track for its 11th consecutive week of
gains and for the longest such streak since its 1971 free float
under President Richard Nixon.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net shorts on the euro and yen grew again, signaling the
optimistic outlook on the dollar as traders speculate on the
timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve due
to an improving domestic economy.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position
is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net long dollar by $12.103 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 28,391 37,617
Short 133,813 120,799
Net -105,422 -83,182
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net long dollar by $22.794 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 60,654 79,552
Short 202,619 216,701
Net -141,965 -137,149
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net long dollar by $0.108 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 53,691 55,617
Short 54,741 62,198
Net -1,050 -6,581
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net long dollar by $1.779 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 8,354 12,889
Short 21,729 24,285
Net -13,375 -11,396
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net short dollar by $0.277 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 27,673 37,347
Short 24,609 29,803
Net 3,064 7,544
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net short dollar by $0.738 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 47,187 55,588
Short 38,840 33,448
Net 8,347 22,140
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net short dollar by $0.394 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 58,278 69,430
Short 47,774 47,384
Net 10,504 22,046
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net short dollar by $0.148 billion
23Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 9,779 9,814
Short 7,938 8,694
Net 1,841 1,120
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Michael Connor and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)