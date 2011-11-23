* Euro drops 1 pct on day to low of $1.33735
* Euro extends losses after poor German 10-year auction
* Dexia deal problems bring focus on France's ratings
* China factory sector slump also blunts risk appetite
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 23 The euro fell to a six-week low
against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors shunned euro zone
assets on concerns over the stability of the region's banks and
signs that its debt crisis is starting to threaten even Germany.
The common currency came under renewed selling pressure
after one of the least successful auctions of German government
debt since the single currency was launched.
That was a dangerous sign that the euro zone's prime asset
was starting to lose its appeal amongst investors frustrated by
the debt crisis and the absence of new measures from
policymakers to stop the financial rot..
Many expect the longer the crisis lingers, the more likely
it is that paymaster Germany will have to dig deep into its
pockets to bail out Europe's weaker nations.
Raising concerns about an additional fiscal burden for
France and bringing its triple-A rating in focus, Belgian
newspaper De Standaard reported Belgium and France were in fresh
talks to rescue ailing bank Dexia..
Although it also said that Belgium's finance minister Didier
Reynders denied that the accord reached between the two states
to rescue the bank would be dismantled, it did little to provide
investor relief. A French finance ministry source said a
renegotiated deal was out of the question.
Risk appetite also took a hit after the HSBC flash
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed China's
factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new
orders slumped.
The euro zone's private sector also contracted for a third
month as the debt crisis pushed the region to the brink of a
recession.
The euro shed 1 percent against the dollar to $1.3373
, with talk of option barriers at $1.3350 likely to
provide it near-term support. Its losses pushed the dollar index
to a fresh six-week high of 78.893.
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.7 percent at 103.32 yen
.
"This is a poor German bond auction we talking of, not a
peripheral euro zone economy," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"It adds fuel to the fire and adds pressure on the European
Central Bank to do something (about the debt crisis). Having
said that, I think the euro's losses are likely to run out of
steam around these levels with investors likely to be light
ahead of Thanksgiving."
Dudhani added the euro at $1.35 looked expensive given a
raft of poor PMIs and weak response to bond auctions. But she
said some support was likely to emerge at lower levels and did
not expect a free fall towards its October lows around $1.3145.
BRITTLE SENTIMENT
Still, the steady deterioration in sentiment and data does
not bode well for the euro which has been trading on either side
of $1.3500 in the past few days, underpinned by talks of
repatriation flows from European banks and a reluctance by
speculators to add to more bearish positions.
Persistent worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and
signs of dollar funding strains have kept sentiment brittle.
Add to that fresh speculation that France's triple-A rating
could come under threat, investors are likely to sell into any
upticks in the euro, analysts said.
"The talk about Dexia and the Chinese flash PMI are the two
factors that are driving risk-off trade," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Model funds
are looking to buy dollars and investors will be looking to sell
into any rebound in the euro."
Front-end euro/dollar volatilities picked up as spot euro
fell, with one-week vols moving to 14.50 percent from
13.45 percent and one-month rising to 15.95 percent
versus 15.50 before the German bond auction.
For a detailed story on euro/dollar options click on
.
The risk-off sentiment saw the Australian dollar extend its
losses to touch a seven-week low of $0.9706 at one
point.
The U.S. dollar was 0.3 percent higher against the yen
at 77.16 yen with offers from Japanese exporters cited
above 77.40.
A fund manager at Stratton Street Capital said he expected
dollar/yen to eventually drop to a record low of 60 yen despite
the best efforts of Japanese authorities to curb the yen's
rise.
