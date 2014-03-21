HONG KONG, March 21 China indexes extended gains on Friday afternoon, as investors bought shares after the expiry of Chinese futures, focusing on sectors such as coal and banks which have been hammered recently on concerns about the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.6 percent at 0628 GMT, after opening down on Friday morning.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose more than 3 percent. Earlier in the day, it had touched its lowest level since June last year.

(Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Kim Coghill)