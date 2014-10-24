UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Oct 24 U.S. muni issuance totaling $6.6 billion next week will be driven by a single big deal involving a tower at New York City's 3 World Trade Center, according to Thomson Reuters data.
New York Liberty Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation subsidiary of the state's economic development agency, is issuing $1.63 billion in bonds to fund an 80-story building at 3 World Trade Center.
The tower had been halted at eight floors after funding issues arose but in June the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a financing agreement to allow the developer Larry Silverstein to go ahead using $159 million of insurance money while he raised private sector funding.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will manage the sale. The deal is unrated by credit rating agencies.
About $5.6 billion of the coming week's slated bonds and notes deals are from the negotiated calendar. The remaining $994 million are competitive. The total exceeds the weekly average for this year of around $5.8 billion. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.