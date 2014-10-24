Oct 24 U.S. muni issuance totaling $6.6 billion next week will be driven by a single big deal involving a tower at New York City's 3 World Trade Center, according to Thomson Reuters data.

New York Liberty Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation subsidiary of the state's economic development agency, is issuing $1.63 billion in bonds to fund an 80-story building at 3 World Trade Center.

The tower had been halted at eight floors after funding issues arose but in June the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a financing agreement to allow the developer Larry Silverstein to go ahead using $159 million of insurance money while he raised private sector funding.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will manage the sale. The deal is unrated by credit rating agencies.

About $5.6 billion of the coming week's slated bonds and notes deals are from the negotiated calendar. The remaining $994 million are competitive. The total exceeds the weekly average for this year of around $5.8 billion. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by James Dalgleish)