BANGKOK, Oct 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday as hopes that the current low U.S. interest rates
would carry over into next year lifted sentiment across Asia,
with the Indonesian benchmark heading for its best gain in
almost six weeks.
The Jakarta composite index was up 2.7 percent, on
track for the biggest single day rise since Aug. 27. Buying led
by foreign investors helped shares of battered banks recoup some
of their recent losses, led by Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
Financial shares were among the sectors hit last
month when the Indonesian stock market suffered net foreign
outflows for a fifth straight month, worth about 7.2 trillion
rupiah ($493.35 million), stock exchange data showed.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index climbed 1.4
percent to the highest in more than a week.
"Some bargain hunting is likely as shares of banks, telcos
and property issues have fallen to multi-year lows," broker NRA
Capital said in a report.
Indexes in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam all rebounded after falling on Friday while the
Thai key SET index gained almost 1 percent after eking
out small gains on the previous trading day.
Broker Krungsri Securities in Bangkok said it expected any
market rise to be small as investors awaited quarterly financial
results of listed firms due out in coming weeks.
"We see limited immediate upside as investors remain
cautious about third-quarter earnings, which should slow with
the overall economy," said the broker in a report.
Asian stocks rose on Monday after the prospect of an
imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve faded after
Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0538 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2833.28 2793.15 +1.44
Kuala Lumpur 1641.13 1628.80 +0.76
Bangkok 1359.86 1346.35 +1.00
Jakarta 4321.14 4207.80 +2.69
Manila 6940.24 6850.61 +1.31
Ho Chi Minh 566.87 562.31 +0.81
($1 = 14,560.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)